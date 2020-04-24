Beyond the different measures that all operators have temporarily put in place, there are some who are taking advantage of the arrival of spring to introduce permanent improvements to its rate catalog. We have seen it, for example, with the new Lemonvil combo, unlimited Movistar data or Lowi and Simyo special bonuses.

Now it is Yoigo’s turn, which, according to ADSLZone and we have been able to confirm at Xataka Móvil, will reinforce in May some of its fiber and mobile combined adding more gigabytes without raising the price for current clients. This improvement comes after the operator renewed its mobile rate portfolio last November without modifying its combined plans.

From 30 to 40 GB without raising the price

In November, the premium brand of the MásMóvil Group It introduced changes to both its mobile contract and prepaid rates and its plans for freelancers and companies. Well, one of the improvements in mobile contract rates is precisely what is now being transferred to the combined fiber and mobile.

This is the increase in gigabytes in the plan of 32 euros per month, which went from including 30 GB to offering 40. This increase in data is the one that all current clients who have contracted will receive from May a combined with the Sinfín 30 and any of the three fiber speeds available:

Endless 30 (unlimited calls and 40 GB on mobile -forward 30 GB-) + 100 Mbps of fiber and fixed by 59 euros per month.

Endless 30 (unlimited calls and 40 GB on mobile -forward 30 GB-) + 600 Mbps of fiber and fixed by 69 euros per month (59 euros a month in promotion).

Endless 30 (unlimited calls and 40 GB on mobile -forward 30 GB-) + 1 Gbps of fiber and fixed per 79 euros per month.

In other words, those who now have 30 GB will have 40 GB of mobile data available in May without suffering an increase in the monthly fee. From Xataka Móvil, we have contacted the MásMóvil Group to confirm that this change does not affect new customers and they have assured us that, indeed, “It is an improvement of a rate for portfolio clients”. In addition, from the operator they add that this improvement “does not anticipate a change in rates.”

