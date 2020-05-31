One of the most anticipated games of the moment is Ghost of Tsushima. This adventure developed by Sucker Punch exclusively for PS4 will go on sale on July 17 to take us until the year 1274 and get into the skin of Jin Sakai, the last samurai survivor of the invasion of the island that gives its name to the game by the Mongolian army. We will have to master the arts of infiltration and katana fighting to fight the invaders and free the Japanese people from the enemy yoke.

Make Ghost of Tsushima’s wait more enjoyable with these samurai games for PS4.

Its great setting has meant that there are not a few users of the console of Sony who are already eager to travel to feudal Japan to dress in samurai armor and deliver katanazos left and right. But since there is still more than a month to do it, we have decided to make this special report in which we present you 10 samurai games to combat hyper by Ghost of Tushima on PS4. Ready? KIAI!

Dynasty Warriors 9

We start with the latest installment of what is possibly the quintessential musou saga. Launched in 2018, Dynasty Warriors 9 It is a Hack and Slash that invites us to star in massive confrontations on a huge map set in ancient China with a very dynamic real-time combat system. As usual in this franchise, its greatest attraction is the large number of enemies that appear simultaneously on the screen and, although it is not fought with samurai itself, fans of great eastern battles will have a great time with this title while they wait for Ghost of Tsushima to arrive.

For Honor

This multiplayer adventure develops by Ubisoft It places us before exciting combats between soldiers of the most important medieval armies. So, we can use troops samurai to deal with vikings or gentlemen displaying each of the factions of the most characteristic elements of their classes. Thus, as samurai, we can deliver katanazo left and right with great agility, while the representatives of other armies have heavier but slower weapons. All this, with quite strong support from Ubisoft to create special seasonal events with which to always find challenges. But if you want to know more details about this title, don’t miss our For Honor review.

Nioh and Nioh 2

Developed by Team Ninja exclusively for PS4, Nioh and Nioh 2 place us in the heart of feudal Japan to live two adventures full of challenges, history and mythology, the second part being a prequel to the first. Samurai fans can enjoy a tour of the most important war events in the was sengoku as they learn more about classic mythology of the Yokai thanks to these two souls-like. Yes, Nioh and Nioh 2 They are extremely difficult fighting games, so we recommend you be very patient if you are not familiar with the genre. You can better understand what we are talking about thanks to our detailed Nioh 2 analysis.

Nobunaga’s Ambition Sphere of Influence

A completely different approach to what has been seen so far is what it offers us Nobunaga’s Ambition Sphere of Influence. It is a strategy title developed by Koei in which we assume the role of Oda Nobunaga, the first man who managed to unify Japan thanks to his command of the battlefield and his great skills for politics, although his end was not happy at all. If you like strategy games and are passionate about the Sengoku period, you will have a great time with Nobunaga’s Ambition Sphere of Influence on PS4 while the adventure of Sucker Punch arrives.

Onimusha Warlords

And speaking of Oda Nobunaga, he is precisely the villain of the game at hand now. Onimusha Warlords is the remastering of the first installment of the popular samurai saga from Capcom. In it we get into the skin of Samanosuke Akechi, a samurai warrior who will try to prevent Nobunaga from spreading his influence over feudal Japan after the latter deploys a plague of demons throughout the country. A title loaded with exciting combats and with the odd tint of survival horror that will be ideal for lovers of classic action. It is true that its mechanics have been somewhat outdated already, as we anticipate in our Onimusha Warlords reviewBut if you didn’t play it in its day, now is the time.

Samurai Shodown

Last year we were able to enjoy the return of one of the most emblematic fighting sagas of the mythical SNK. We are talking about Samurai Shodown that returned with a new installment that has meant the restart of the series. This new chapter has sat wonderfully to the saga thanks to a very detailed graphic section and very fluid combats in which we can control a total of 16 starting characters. If you go 2D fights and Japanese warriors, you can not miss this title that you can know much more with our Samurai Shodown review.

Samurai Warriors 4

Known in Japan as Sengoku Mosou 4Samurai Warriors 4 is an exciting hack and slash developed by Omega Force In collaboration with Koei Tecmo. The title follows the same premise as the aforementioned Dynasty Warriors 9, the only thing that this time it is starring real samurai and focuses its action on feudal Japan. If you want to know everything about this mosou, take a look at our Samurai Warriors 4 review, which was originally released on PS3 and PS Vita, which may cause you to weigh something on a graphical level.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Whoever was chosen as The best game of the year happened at the Game Awards 2019 It is undoubtedly one of the best options to combat hyper ahead of the release of Ghost of Tsushima on PS4. Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is another souls like title set in feudal japan developed by FromSoftware, creators of the genre. It is true that we control a shinobi warrior and not a samurai, but that will not be a problem as soon as you get into its history and its mechanics. Here we leave you our private Sekiro Shadows Die Twice review so you can know everything about his particular death system and other mechanics.

Shadow Tactics Blades of the Sogun

The most veteran of the place will remember with great affection the Commandos saga. As well, Shadow Tactics Blades of the Sogun It is a title with a proposal similar to that of that strategy and infiltration franchise but with a Japanese theme. Developed by Mimimi Productions, Shadow Tactics Blades of the Sogun puts us in charge of a squad of samurai in the middle of the Edo period. Thus, we have to give instructions to each of our team members to complete different missions without being detected by the enemy.

Toukiden Kiwami

Again we are faced with another title developed by Omega Force in collaboration with Koei Tecmo. Toukiden Kiwami is the remastering Toukiden Age of Demons, an action adventure originally launched for PlayStation Vita in which we have to go hunting for huge creatures in the heart of feudal Japan. In order to defeat these beasts, we have a huge arsenal of weapons and plenty of combat possibilities that make this title a very good option for lovers of the most direct and wild confrontations. It may not be the most technical pointer and may have been somewhat dated, but its fantasy setting makes it a good alternative to all the titles on this list.

Special mention: Aragami

We could not dismiss this report without remembering Aragami. This fantastic adventure is developed by the Spanish Lynx Works and it puts us in the skin of a ninja to overcome different stages of infiltration thanks to its special abilities to hide in the shadows. Yes, we do not control a samurai, but the artistic work of this adventure and its mechanics are so remarkable that it seemed to us a mistake not to include it in a report focused on PS4 games with an oriental setting.

And so far our review of the samurai games on PlayStation 4 to make the wait more enjoyable until the release of Ghost of Tsushima. Of course, the Sony machine has the odd title of this theme so we invite you to tell us what are your favorite PS4 games set in feudal Japan using the comments section that you will find a little below.