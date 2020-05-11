If you are looking to change your lifestyle for something more fitness and you do not know where to start, here we show you 10 devices to exercise from home, they are super functional machines that will bring you excellent benefits for your health and they are also the most sold on Amazon.

The best thing is that you can buy them from the comfort of your home and at a low cost through Amazon!

1. Elliptical machine

Elliptical trainer with large non-slip foot platforms and movable arms.

2. 12 in 1 multifunctional fitness equipment

12-in-1 multifunctional fitness equipment provides a full range of 180 degree movement.

3. Muscle exerciser

Tones abdomen, arms and legs. You can perform up to 6 types of exercises, thus working the whole body.

4. Exercise bike

Reduce fat, increase endurance, and improve cardiovascular performance all with the recumbent exercise bike.

5. Dumbbell set with stand

3 pairs of hammer dumbbells, ideal for resistance training and others.

6. Jump rope

10 minutes of skipping rope can be considered roughly the equivalent of running an 18-minute mile.

7. Boxing gym

Perfect to develop the technique of hands and feet and build a fitness body.

8. Set of adjustable weights

Helps tone and sculpt your arms, shoulders, back and also strengthen your muscles.

9. Rowing machine

The rowing machine focuses on multiple muscle groups simultaneously: arms, back, abs, glutes, legs.

10. Rotary Climber

Surprisingly versatile and compact home fitness device.

