So many things have been proposed to us for these days of confinement that one no longer knows what to do and where to get entertainment. Watching TV until saying enough, reading, playing with children, teleworking … and what else? How about you put a little humor into the matter?

An interesting and fun alternative is podcasts. Did you know that there are a lot of radio programs that can be listened to regularly through the internet? There are many themes, but those that we want to share with you today they are all fun.

Here you will find a selection with the most listened to in Spain. Many are led by the great humor stars of this country, so they are not lost and they will not disappoint you. If you want to have a good time, take a look at the ten podcasts we recommend to laugh and hang out in these days of quarantine. Enjoy them!

1. No one knows anything

It is the most listened to podcast in Spain. And looking at its protagonists, it is not surprising. Nobody knows anything is a radio program that began to be broadcast in 2013. It is presented by Andreu Buenafuente and Berto Romero, who usually speak and talk about topics of daily life, proposed by the listeners themselves. The fun is guaranteed, every Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

2. Live, what a move

Live, what a move, another famous podcast for those who want to laugh on the airwaves. Its three presenters, Álex Martínez Vidal, Tómas Fuentes and David Martos, are dedicated to parodying self-help programs, such as the legendary Saber Vivir. Enjoy during these days the twelve episodes that the first season has.

3. Modern life

Who does not know modern life? If you are looking for a podcast to laugh with and you are also a fan of the humor of David Broncano, Ignatius Farray and Quequé, you have to listen to them. The program airs every morning from Monday to Thursday at 4.30 am. You don’t need to get up at that clear hour: with podcasts you have the option to enjoy their crazy conversations at any time.

4. The 3 brothers-in-law

They themselves confess that confinement is wreaking havoc on them. They are The 3 brothers-in-law, a podcast of dripping humor. Is there something worse than a brother-in-law talking about what he doesn’t know and putting your head on like a hype? Well, there are the brothers-in-law, speaking without criteria about the things that happen. With them you can get angry and laugh at the same time.

5. Iberian Assortment

The Carlos Latre Iberian Assortment will make you laugh out loud during these days of confinement. In addition to the imitator as the protagonist, the program has other collaborators, such as Leo Harlem, El Monaguillo, Goyo Jiménez, La Terremoto de Alcorcón, Miguel Lago, Leonor Lavado and Xavier Deltell.

6. Polinada

Entertainment through a tube. This is Polinada: contests, debates, tips, language classes and even movie remakes. As you can see, a little of everything. In command: Rubén Ontiveros, Borja Pérez, Joseba Caballero, Arturo Díaz, Alberto Díez and I Natxo del Agua. Enjoy it.

7. The Group

What do you want to laugh at dawn? We also have El Grupo, a radio program from Silvia Abril and Toni Acosta, which is broadcast on weekends, but whose podcast you can enjoy at any time. The idea was born from the Telegram group that they have and that they invite everyone to join to chat. Here you will find complicit conversations with a great sense of humor.

8. Ortega’s nights

Surrealism and Ortega. Do you know Juan Carlos Ortega? Well, he has a nightly podcast, Las Noches de Ortega, in which he also talks about current affairs, probably from an unusual, personal and even absurd point of view.

9. Coffee Break: Signal and Noise

Let’s go for a little science. And a little science with humor. Coffee Break: Señal y Ruido is a weekly gathering where, a little jokingly and a little seriously, the latest are reviewed news linked to scientific news. If you’re a fan of the stuff and looking for some confined entertainment, you’ll love this.

10. The Chema Lapuente Podcast

Yes we know. But you have to throw a little home from time to time. We finish with our podcast. The one of Chema Lapuente and his team. With a lot of humor and good vibes a technological topic is discussed every week. We talk so that technology is understood and we do it with a laugh. Are you going to miss it?

Other news on … radio