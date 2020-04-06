Although because of COVID-19 we cannot leave the house or carry out certain activities that we used to do before the health crisis, such as going for a walk, going out to dinner or exercising, that does not mean that we have to be locked in our homes doing nothing. Beyond watching all the Netflix series and movies or spending all afternoon hooked on the PlayStation, the truth is that the list of activities to do is quite large.

These days are perfect for learning new skills. For example, since Apple offers us 3 months free to use Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, let’s take advantage of it. And also although we cannot leave our houses, that does not mean that we cannot learn or improve our photography skills and for this We bring you a series of totally free online courses from Nikon.

The photographic section has become one of the most essential elements when choosing a new smartphone. Although as a general rule, at a better price, a better camera, many brands have phones with outstanding cameras at fairly affordable prices. This is the case of Google and its Pixel 3a, which shows that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to enjoy the hobby of photography.

And well, mobile photography and professional photography do not have to be at odds. Many concepts of one can be used in the other (and vice versa), so it is always good to know a little about everything. Outside of what we would call “mobile photography”, Nikon is one of the main and most important brands in everything related to photography, whether professional or amateur. For this reason and due to the coronavirus that is affecting millions of people around the world, the firm has wanted to do its bit to help all its users.

How? Very easy. As reported from Engadget, Nikon offers all its free online courses throughout the month of April, without having to pay a single euro or dollar. No cheating or any kind of trick.

According to the Nikon website, the company’s objective “has always been to support creators”, hence this new initiative. In total there are 10 courses of a duration ranging from 15 minutes to an hour, that is, in perfect English (a pity for those who do not know how to handle the most important language in the world – in principle the courses are priced at between $ 15 and $ 50, so thanks to Nikon We would be receiving free courses with a total price of approximately $ 250. Nothing bad.

To enjoy these courses you just have to access the Nikon website, click on the introductory video and register with just our name and email, as simple as that.

