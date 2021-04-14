10 foods to take care of your arteries | Life

Coronary artery disease is one of the most common conditions today. Therefore, it is essential to take care of your diet and eat foods and ingredients with positive properties for the heart and circulatory system.

Coronary artery disease (CAD) it is the most common type of heart disease, in addition to the leading cause of death among men and women in the United States, according to Medline Plus. Its origin is the hardening and narrowing of the arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle due to the accumulation of cholesterol and other materials called plaque in the inner layer of the walls. what is known as arteriosclerosis.

This disease can be addressed or prevented through lifestyle modifications, especially through diet. Experts warn of the essential role played by foods rich in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, healthy fats and antioxidants when it comes to caring for the health of your heart. Therefore, today we point out ten beneficial foods to keep your arteries clean.

1. Avocados

The green and fleshy tropical fruit is good for the arteries by increasing “good” cholesterol and reducing “bad” cholesterol. It also has more potassium than bananas, a mineral that helps prevent cardiovascular disease and vascular calcifications in the arteries.

2. Fatty fish

Like avocado, fish it is rich in healthy fats, also known as unsaturated fats. Fish consumption is associated with fewer heart attacks. Additionally, omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to lower triglyceride levels and prevent the risk of cardiac death. In addition, it improves your cognitive levels and promotes better rest.

To add it, increase the dose of salmon, mackerel, or tuna. You should eat it between one and four times a week.

3. Nuts

Nuts such as macadamia nuts, cashews or almonds are rich in unsaturated fats, vitamins and fiber, as well as minerals such as magnesium, which prevent the accumulation and plaque of cholesterol in the arteries. For optimal heart health, the American Heart Association Trrust Source recommends three to five servings of these foods per week. You can incorporate them into dishes such as salads or take them as snacks.

4. Olive oil

The monounsaturated oleic acid found in olive oil protects your heart and significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. If you want to know all the benefits of this key ingredient in the Mediterranean diet, click here.

5. Coffee

Coffee lovers are in luck, as this drink helps keep arteries clean. This study found that drinking three cups a day significantly reduces the risk of developing atherosclerosis or clogged arteries.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric is a powerful spice rich in anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce damage to artery walls. Inflammation levels have been shown to have a direct effect on arteriosclerosis. A study conducted on rats shows that this antioxidant-rich spice can reduce fatty deposits in the arteries by more than 25 percent.

It also improves your memory and contributes positively to your mood.

7. Granada

The grenade cleans clogged arteries and improves blood flow due to the high level of antioxidants it has. These fight free radicals, which stimulate the production of nitric oxide in the blood.

8. Citrus fruits

Both antioxidants and vitamin C are good news for healthy arteries. Studies have shown that this component plays a powerful role in reducing the risk of heart disease as its flavonoids help protect artery walls.

9. Whole grains

The dietary fiber found in whole grains helps improve blood cholesterol levels and protects the heart against various diseases, which is supported by various studies.

Recent studies have also found that diets high in whole grains are linked to thinner carotid artery walls, responsible for bringing blood to your brain. Thickening of the carotid arteries causes atherosclerosis to build up and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Organizations like the American Heart Association recommend that at least half of your grains come from whole grains. The recommended daily intake is 25 grams per day for women and 34 grams per day for men. Some recommendations are brown rice, whole wheat pasta, oatmeal or quinoa.

10. Broccoli

Like whole grains, broccoli is packed with fiber that is beneficial for overall heart health. All cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage, have been shown to specifically help prevent clogged arteries and protect against vascular disease.

