Some rivals believe that size does matter.

Fight a final bossIt is one of those moments for which every player prepares during his trip. Leveling up, buying items or perfecting skills are basic elements when facing that special enemy. The one who is not willing to make things easy for us and who forces us togive the best of ourselves.

We have fought against bosses of all kinds: dragons, humanoids, machines … No matter how many we have defeated; we always want more. Often bosseswe are intimidated by their size. We have seen great rivals in sagas like Dark Souls or The Legend of Zelda, but which are the greatest?We remember 10 bosses so big that they almost went off the screen.

GoliathNier: Automata left us several battles between the Goliath units and the androids 2B and 9S, among others. The machines stole the Earth from the human being and now they are the ones who use machines to recover it. Its size is impressive and the fighting both on foot and at the controls of flight units, are really impressive.

Gongen WyzenThere’s no doubt about it: Gongen Wyzen of Asura’s Wrath is one of the greatest bosses ever seen. He is the God of Violence -the name goes without saying-, he has more than 12 millennia behind him. Backs that, by the way, measure around 8,000 km in its final version. And that is a little less than those that separate Spain from Japan …

MAWLRThe Helghast knew it all in Killzone 3. And the MAWLR unit is a colossal war machine. The size of a skyscraper, its offensive power is able to erase an entire city from the map in the blink of an eye. Furthermore, its interior design allows the transport of entire armies on board. We will hardly forget the fight against him.

Ancient DragonThe biggest final boss in the Hidetaka Miyazaki franchise. He awaits us in the Dragon Sanctuary of Dark Souls II and, although he does not initially show hostility towards us, provoking him leads to a most demanding battle. It can annihilate us with a single stomp and is capable of burning many meters of the battlefield.

ChronosBy now Kratos is used to challenging any God who crosses his path. However, we continue to be amazed when we see one the size of the titan Chronos, brother and husband of Rea. The battle against Titan in God of War 3 left us with one of the most impressive moments of the past generation.

AdamantaimaiThe Adamantaimai is already a classic in the Final Fantasy saga. We have faced him several times, but he has never imposed so much on us due to his size. In Final Fantasy XV, the combat against this beast not only has a spectacular staging; It can also last even more than half an hour due to its formidable resistance.

MalusShadow of the Colossus could have starred in the entire list, but it wouldn’t be fair with other video games. So we are left with the unforgettable Colossus 16: Malus. The battle is itchy like it alone; We know what we fight for and our opponent is one of the greatest creatures we have ever seen. An undeniable duel.

ScarabProbably, the Scarab have starred in several of the peak moments of the Microsoft franchise. Its given name is Type-47 Ultra Heavy Platform and its destructive power is fearsome. Unmistakable for its archnid shape and purple color. 172 tons of metal and a single objective: destroy us. Will we see them in Halo Infinite?

SinhSinh is one of the most relevant characters in Final Fantasy X. Not only for his transcendence in history, but for his appearances as the final boss during the journey of Tidus, Auron, Rikku and company. Looking similar to the mythical Leviathan and part of the city of Zanarkand on his head, Sinh is one of the greatest bosses we have ever seen.

Tau Volantis MoonNecromorphs are a highly recombinant species. We have defeated – and dismembered – hundreds of them. Some the size of a bus, although we can’t imagine that we would end up facing one the size of a … well, it’s a direct moon: that of Tau Volantis, the planet we had to explore in Dead space 3.

