Since Diariocritical have asked me, given the current situation, to make a list of movies that address the issue of pandemics and viruses. So I have made this list, without being far from exhaustive, in which masterpieces like ‘The Seventh Seal’ are mixed with much more normal things like ‘Burst’. Wash your hands, stay home (if you can), and get ready for a good session of pandemics, viruses, and celluloid infections.

The Invasion of the Body Thieves (1956)

A film by Don Siegel that has left a huge mark on the cinematographic world and has had up to three ‘remakes’. This time the virus does not come from Wuhan but from space, some alien spores become pods from which perfect replicas of the men and women of a small American town emerge. In the midst of anti-communist paranoia Siegel delivers a chilling film in which the enemy has the face of your countryman, your neighbor, your family, something that could be seen as a criticism of Senator McCarthy’s witch hunt, if not because Siegel commented on more than one occasion that never occurred to him.

The seventh seal (1957)

Do they want devastating viruses? How about the Black Death that decimated Europe in the 14th century as it has never been seen again. Ingmar Bergman tries to answer the great questions that humanity has been asking since the beginning of time in this masterpiece, including one of the most important, and what happens after death? The answer does not seem to have it or death itself and the only thing that seems clear is the inevitability of it. The recently deceased Max Von Sydow delivers his most legendary performance playing a game of chess with death, it is a game that neither he nor any of us are going to win, but the important thing is to play it.

The night of the living dead (1968)

The virus that we have seen the most times on the small screen is the undead virus, because this movie is its patient zero, the one that inoculated the zombie virus in all the others. George A. Romero creates the model that horror cinema will follow for decades to come.

Burst (1995)

We jump into the 90s to find this Wolfgang Petersen movie about a virus very much like Ebola. It is not a great movie, especially because of a rather absurd resolution, but it has its one who is Dustin Hoffman in charge of saving us.

12 Monkeys (1995)

Terry Gilliam takes us to the year 2035, a virus has killed millions of people, and survivors survive underground. A prisoner offers to go back in time to try to get an antidote, and from here, as is normal in Gilliam’s cinema, everything goes very crazy. It wasn’t bad but what I remember the most is that he took me to see the wonderful “La Jetée”, a Chris Marker medium-length film that inspired him and is a real wonder. Thank you very much Terry Gilliam.

28 days later (2002)

One of the most worthy heirs to ‘Night of the Living Dead’, Danny Boyle takes us to an apocalyptic London, with deserted streets, empty shops and a worrying silence. There is no applause but some of the most dangerous affected, so much so that 28 days after its spread there are hardly any survivors. A new twist to the zombie cinema.

Sons of Men (2006)

A great movie by Alfonso Cuarón that puts us around the corner in 2027. No human being has been born for 18 years, the world lives with the anguish of his next disappearance when Theo, an excellent Clive Owen, is hired by his ex-wife (Julianne Moore) to take care of a woman with a new human being in her womb. A look not without hope, but bathed in sharp reflections on how we treat immigrants, the more desperate the situation the less distant the Nazis seem …

The Host (2006)

The perfect movie for conspirators, a virus that is not such. In South Korea a monster with a very bad temper appears and the authorities decide to make everyone believe that they are spreading a virus to deal with the situation. Bong Joon-Ho plays with the genres again and makes a monster movie where the opposite of what you expect always happens.

The road (The Road) (2009)

What happens after a long cataclysm runs out of food and toilet paper? John Hillcoat and Cormac McCarthy have the answer, the absolute chaos and the most brutal save yourself. ‘The road’ achieves its purpose of transmitting a pessimistic and ‘Hobbesian’ view of existence, you know “man is a wolf to man”, we are going that as the situation is more desperate, our behavior becomes less human .

Contagion (2011)

The most realistic film about viruses and contagions was made by Steven Soderbergh in 2011. It was called ‘Contagion’ and he avoided looking for the show to focus on his characters. It is a distressing and non-sensational film that deals with realism and seriousness the subject it deals with.

