Until this Monday, April 13, the state of Florida maintained a sustained growth in the number of confirmed cases. According to the Florida Department of Health (FHD) report, more than 20,601 cases have already been exceeded, and the state has made more sites available for diagnostic tests while it continues to tighten control and prevention measures.

Now, if we review in detail the daily reports of the FHD, we observe data that can help us understand a little more about this new coronavirus. Here is a selection of 10 questions and answers about COVID-19 in Florida.

When was the first case reported in the state?

The first two cases were reported on March 1, and a public health emergency was immediately declared in the state. The cases were from residents of Hillsborough and Manatee counties in the Tampa Bay area. The first linked to a trip to Italy.

How many tests are being performed daily?

With the incorporation of new test centers in the state, mainly in South Florida, in the last seven days there have been 11,108 daily tests on average. For reference, in the report on Sunday, 12,388 people were reported who were tested. This daily average may increase in the coming days with the authorization of new centers.

Of the tests carried out, how many do not result in positive cases of COVID-19?

As of Monday, April 13, a total of 196,819 tests had been reported, of which 175,606 were negative and 20,601 were positive. This means that 89.20% are negative tests and 10.47% of the tests applied have been positive for COVID-19. The rest are inconclusive evidence or results that are awaiting.

What are the counties and cities with the highest number of cases?

Miami-Dade and Broward in South Florida are the counties with the most positive cases. Miami-Dade accumulated this Sunday 36% of COVID-19 cases in the state, and Broward 15%. That is, between the two counties, which are neighbors, they accumulate 51% of positive cases in Florida. Palm Beach County follows with 8%.

The three cities with the most cases are: Miami (Dade), Hollywood (Broward) and Hialeah (Dade). Clicking here you can see the map with the complete list of counties and cities.

What is the age range with the highest number of cases?

The range of 45 to 54 years owns 19% of the cases. It is followed by the range of 55 to 64 with 18%. And the third age range with the highest number of cases is occupied by the ranges of 35 to 44 years and from 25 to 34 with 15% positive for COVID-19. It should be noted that the first tests applied were highly focused on those over 65 years of age, as they are the most vulnerable group of the population.

Who has been most affected by COVID-19 in Florida, male or female?

50% of confirmed cases correspond to men and 49% to women. 1% have not identified their gender.

Of the confirmed cases that go so far, how many people have been hospitalized?

Of the 20,601 confirmed cases, 2,694 have required hospitalization, which means that 13.08% of the positive cases have required hospitalization. This includes anyone who has been hospitalized at any time during their illness. It does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized.

How old are most of the deceased?

Of the 470 deceased until the report of this Monday, April 13, 82% are over 65 years old. 11% are between 55 and 64 years old and the rest are under that age.

Source: Florida Department of Health

According to the confirmed cases, what place does Florida occupy among the states with cases of COVD-19 in the United States?

As of April 13, Florida is the ninth state with the most reported cases in the US:

1.- New York

2.- New Jersey

3.- Massachusetts

4.- Michigan

5.- California

6.- Pennsylvania

7.- Illinois

8.- Louisiana

9.- Florida

When are the peak medical cases and requirements expected in Florida?

Statewide, the University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics believes that the greatest demand for hospital resources in Florida will peak on April 21, 12 days earlier than expected by this and other institutions in their first projections. , as reported by NBC6.

The models are based on data from areas already affected by the virus, and how and when those areas instituted school closings, business closings, and social distancing.

They predict Florida will have enough hospital beds overall to handle that peak, although it may need an additional 769 beds in the intensive care unit.

This story will be updated daily with data from the Florida Department of Health.