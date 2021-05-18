10 essential teen series to watch on Netflix

In the 90s, television was filled with a multitude of fictions directed at teenagers of the caliber of The Prince of Bel-Air, Blossom or Me and the World, which have already become classic series fans. A taste for this genre that is still very present. From Sex Education to Elite, Netflix has found a new teen niche, with products that are always among the most relevant on the platform. Below we collect 10 of the most important adolescent fictions in its catalog.

Sex education

Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson They head the cast of Netflix fiction as Otis and his mother, the sexologist Jean Milburn. The young man has learned all the sexual secrets in his own home from a very young age, so he will dare to open a consultation in his institute together with the rebellious Maeve (Emma mackey). They will both be accompanied by their openly gay best friend Eric (Ncuti gatwa). The good reception of Sex Education in 2019 made it renew later for a second batch of episodes, the third will arrive this year.

Riverdale

Deaths, dark secrets and various love affairs intermingle in the town of Riverdale. The adaptation of Archie Comics comics has brought us one of the most famous adolescent fictions of recent years. Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, chain The CW It premiered in 2017 and, since then, it has been five seasons. This success would allow the showrunner to release under the Netflix label later the new darker version of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which belongs to the same universe and was canceled in 2020.

Teen wolf

The werewolf classic I was back with this new teenage version for MTV, which aired seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. Tyler posey He played the shy student Scott McCall, who after being bitten by a wolf makes a leap to popularity, but all the problems began here too. A character that sounds a lot to viewers, since it had been previously collected in Hair on chest (1985) and Teen wolf ii (1987), the first starring Michael J. Fox and the second for Jason bateman.

For 13 reasons

A suicide message delivered through cassette tapes, the danger of bullying and mourning the death of a loved one are part of this Netflix original series. Katherine Langford was launched to international fame thanks to the character of Hannah Baker, who always had an excellent relationship with Clay (Dylan Minnette) and various confrontations with Alisha (Jessica Davis), Justin (Brandon flynn) or Bryce (Justin prentice), among others. A sordid story that teaches the youngest of the dangers of their seemingly innocent acts. The end of For Thirteen Reasons came in 2020 in its fourth season.

Elite

Elite has become one of the most successful Spanish series on Netflix worldwide. The plots at the Las Encinas school and its whodunit about the murder of Marina (Maria Pedraza) caught an audience devoted to Samuel’s characters (Itzan Escamilla), Carla (Ester Exposito), Gúzman (Miguel Bernardeau), Ander (Aron piper), Omar (Omar ayuso), Pole (Alvaro Rico), Nadia (El Hammani Mine) and Lu (Danna Paola). The series will soon return with a new generation in its fifth season, which will also feature some old acquaintances.

Challenge me

Despite USA Networks canceled the series after the broadcast of its first season, its arrival on Netflix achieved a large legion of followers and the good reviews of many. The miniseries tells the story of a cheerleader, who goes on a quest for revenge against a brotherhood to which he no longer belongs. Willa Fitzgerald (Scream, Little Women) plays the spiteful character.

The End of the F *** ing World

Girl meets boy, boy wants to murder girl. Adaptation of the homonymous graphic novel by Charles S. Forsman, Netflix picks up the story of James and Alyssa in this black comedy. Two maladaptive teenagers with death tendencies will flee their homes, embarking on a fast-paced road trip. The series is directed by Jonathan Entwistle, who has also been behind the modern version of Carrie on Netflix with the miniseries This shit gets over me, starring Sophia Lillis (It).

Baby

The prostitution drama is collected in the Italian fiction created by Antonio Le Fosse, Giacomo Mazzariol, Marco Raspanti, Romolo Re Salvador and Eleonora Trucchi. Based on true events, the series tells the story of two teenagers from the wealthy area of ​​Rome who, fed up with their lives, decide to immerse themselves in some of the darkest environments in the country, in search of their own reason for being.

The Society

Halfway between Wild Nation, The purge Y Lord of the Flies, The Society is a series created by Christopher Keyser (Five in the Family) for Netflix. The series launched in 2019 (and later canceled) narrates the misfortunes of a group of young people who mysteriously appear in a replica of their town in New England, where there is no trace of their parents. Although the initial freedom is idyllic, the situation will soon become dangerous and they must organize and form alliances if they wish to survive.

Z control

In the purest style Gossip Girl, Control Z narrates the revelation of the secrets of the students of a school. A hacker begins to reveal all the goings-on in the place, while a distant Sofia (Ana Valeria Becerril) strives to discover his identity. Suck on that one, Mr. Robot.