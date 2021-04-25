10 essential books to give to a movie buff

Anagrama, Errata Naturae, Alianza Editorial

In this list we have gathered the great literary titles about cinema, from the most canonical to the most interesting news. Works that every movie buff should have on their shelf, if only for the posture.

1 The cinema according to Hitchcock

This is possibly the most legendary movie book in history. Surely you have all heard about him at some time: it is about the long conversation – 50 hours! – that they had François Truffaut Y Alfred Hithcock, and that it contains some of the most valuable and interesting teachings on the seventh art. It was even brought to the big screen in the documentary ‘Hitchcock / Truffaut’ (Kent Jones, 2015). Not just for any movie buff, but especially for any film student, this book is a MUST.

2 The history of cinema

The Catalan historian Roman gubern he composed what is the reference manual for all Spanish film schools. In its more than 600 pages is the history of the seventh art in all its splendor, which has been published since its original publication in the late 1960s.

3 Cool Bikers, Wild Bulls: The Generation That Changed Hollywood

Surely you have been able to identify in the title two of the key films of the new Hollywood: ‘Easy Rider’ and ‘Wild Bull’. And it is that this exciting book deals precisely with that time in which the authors had the weight in the North American industry, and some of the most interesting films of all time could be carried out, from ‘The Godfather’ to ‘The Door from the sky’. The anecdotes collected by Peter biskind they have no waste.

4 Hollywood, Babylon

If in the book of Hector Sanchez The hoaxes and misunderstandings of the history of cinema were recounted, in this now classic book the subject is taken to another level: that of the Hollywood show business. Sex, mafias and scandals plague this 1994 treasure, in which the filmmaker Kenneth anger picked up some of the biggest movie gossip.

5 Mutations of contemporary cinema

If you have tired of looking at the past, dare to look at the present of cinema with this now iconic book of Adrian martin Y Jonathan Rosenbaum. These two critics show that the cinema of this new 21st century is more interesting and varied than ever, although the omnipresence of repetitive Hollywood formulas makes us think otherwise. An essential book for today’s critics and moviegoers, those who care (also) about what happens in our contemporary cinema.

6 the time of my life

If the density of the books by Tarkovsky or Roman Gubern is too much for you, if you are a more casual movie buff or simply have a more sociological interest in the seventh art, this is the book for you. And if you already have a passion for teen movies from the 80s, you will love it deeply! Hadley freeman talks in this essay about how those movies, from ‘The Five Club’ to ‘Dirty Dancing’, were much more modern and feminist than the teen movies we see today. Right or wrong, your writing is hilarious.

7 Sculpt in time

This is already a title for high-level moviegoers. No wonder: the filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky is one of the most demanding in the history of the medium, and he demonstrated the complexity of his films in this great little book written in his own handwriting. It is, without a doubt, one of the reference books for anyone who wishes to dedicate themselves to cinema, and also an extremely interesting document for anyone who is fascinated by this more complex cinema.

8 Kubrick on the moon and other urban movie legends

Hector Sanchez gives a review in this magnetic book to the most incredible stories of cinema through the illustrations of David sanchez. From names of the world to titles of great films, this book will not leave indifferent your vision on some of the key moments in the history of celluloid.

9 From Caligari to Hitler. A psychological history of German cinema

Don’t be fooled by the title – this is not a boring book on the history of German cinema that a film teacher would use to prepare his class. Quite the contrary, this book by Siegfried Kracauer is a passionate analysis of cinema in Germany through Marxist theorists and psychoanalysis, which ends up leading us to how cinema reflected the rise of Nazism. For movie and history lovers.

10 What is cinema?

Good question from the title of this book. Because in the end, what do we understand by cinema? What characterizes it and elevates it to the category of art? That’s what one of the most important critics of the French Nouvelle Vague wonders, André Bazin, which laid the foundations for this analysis of cinema. In this book some of his best texts are compiled, which give us a good vision of what Bazin extracted from the movies, which was not little.

