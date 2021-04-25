10 elements of “old cars” that we miss

The world of cars is advancing by leaps and bounds, and we seem to be involved in a whirlwind of digitization, electrification and groundbreaking advances in anti-pollution systems. Cars are cleaner, safer, more connected and digitized than ever, and yet … they have never had such little personality as they are today. Although the cars of the past were much more imperfect and much more basic, they had something that almost no car has today: soul. In this article we want to tell you about 10 elements of the “old cars” that we miss today.

1) Manual changes

Although we can still buy many cars with manual gearboxes, they are an element in danger of extinction. The advent of hybrid cars and electric cars could put an end to a technology that is disappearing even from the most passionate cars, for the sake of greater effectiveness. No other element offers us greater control and connection with the machine than a gearbox that we have to operate by ourselves. Gone is the time when an automatic car was something exotic and reserved for the top of the range.

The market share of manual cars continues to decline, year after year.

If you believe in the future of the passionate and fun car … buy manual gearboxes!

2) Exhaust sound

And I say exhaust sound in general, I don’t just mean a nice sound. Currently, most cars – whether diesel or gasoline – have a particle filter in its exhaust line, to minimize polluting emissions. Because of these filters, but also their internal emission control systems, cars have lost a large part of their sound. Far were the imperfect combustions, the smells, the backfire … and far away are the engines with character. No more distinguishing cars just by the sound of their exhaust.

3) Keys to start the car

Although there are still cars that we start using a lifelong key, a most of today’s cars are started at the push of a button. Do you know what is also started by pressing a button? A washing machine or a dishwasher. Jokes aside, again, we lose another element of connection with the machine. For the sake of simplicity or convenience, operating a car becomes less and less involved. Nor should we forget the engineering principle called KISS (“Keep It Sweet and Simple”): the best system is usually the simplest.

Push-button starts, “hands-free” access and the use of the mobile as a key present many practical problems.

4) Ease of maintenance

Unfortunately this is not such a modern trend. For two decades now, cars have hidden their mechanics and internal components under plastic covers. Not only to present us with a “cleaner” image, but to discourage us from working on our own vehicle. Nor can we ignore the intrinsic difficulty that today involves something as simple as changing a burned out light bulb in a headlight or pilot. You will already be suspecting the ultimate goal: that you take the car to the official service or a workshop for any trifle.

5) Conventional handbrakes

This point is similar to the point of the starter keys. Electric parking brakes have become tremendously popular in recent years, due to their compact size and the space they free up in the cabin. The problem is that they add complexity and cost to a simple and effective system, a system that did not require further technical complications. In addition, if you are a petrolhead and you like to practice sporty driving, you will miss being able to “pull the hook” on that very narrow fork of your favorite section of corners.

If the electric parking brake fails, the visit to the workshop will not be cheap.

6) Analog instrumentation

In just a few years the analog instrumentation in modern cars will disappear completely. Some cars even have digital displays that mimic the shape and look of the clocks of yesteryear. Personally, the design of analog dashboards fascinates me. It reminds me of those cars with a multitude of clocks, for all kinds of functions, with a clean, legible, neat and functional design. The mechanical dance of its needles has been replaced by a cold TFT screen, customizable and with a lot of information, but aseptic and impersonal.

7) Good visibility

The above points may be somewhat moot, and I can attribute them in part to personal preferences. But this point is purely objective. The design of today’s cars, in addition to the thickness of their pillars, have caused a dramatic decrease in visibility from inside the vehicle. When I get in my old Saab 900, its slim pillars, squared shape and large windows allow me to have almost perfect visibility around me. By comparison, a modern crossover is practically a dark cage.

The lack of visibility has been made up for with driving assistance and cameras. To great evils, great (and expensive) remedies.

8) Manual windows

Back to the Luddite tone that prevails in this article. In modern cars the windows are already by default electric, except in very basic versions of cheap cars, and only in the rear doors. Power windows are much more comfortable than manual ones, but they are also more prone to failure, and when they do fail, they often require a workshop visit. Manual windows rarely fail and in addition to saving a lot of weight – an interesting observation in high-performance-oriented cars – they make us exercise our left arm.

9) Spare wheels

We return to pure and simple objectivity. And that objectivity is that today, it is news that a car has a spare wheel, either a cookie type or a complete wheel. Once all cars had a spare tireSome even placed it in the engine compartment so as not to reduce cargo space. Today, manufacturers cut costs with an anti-puncture kit and allocate the space of the spare wheel to the trunk, the AdBlue tank or the battery of the plug-in system. All correct, until we have an unexpected puncture.

No puncture kit is as effective as changing the tire. And against blowouts they are useless.

10) Striking colors and upholstery

Finally, and to conclude this list, I have to say that I miss very much that the automotive industry takes itself less seriously. Until the turn of the 21st century, it was common to see fabric upholstery with colorful and bizarre patterns, knobs and trim in bold colors. In the bodies there were yellows, mint greens, purples … Today, everything is summed up in a sea of ​​dark cars, with serious and formal upholstery. Brands have lost the courage they had, and do not want to risk “not liking” a part of their audience.