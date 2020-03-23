10 documentaries on sports to watch during quarantine

Sport is a space for frustrations, epics, feats and follies. Each story deserves to be told in a special way and that is why this list is perfect for anyone who wants to know some of the best that are available on various platforms. The fight, the motoring, the athletics, the soccer and the gymnastics are some of those that say present in this collection of random order.

A life of speed: the story of Juan Manuel Fangio (Netflix)

It premiered this March 20. This film composed of archival images, combined with recreations of the time, seeks to understand what led the five-time Formula 1 champion and other drivers to risk their lives running in cars that reached unusual speeds, with minimal safety precautions. A quality detail is that the Juan Manuel Fangio Museum lent its collection of cars for filming.

Take the ball, pass the ball (HBO)

About two hours of archive footage and interviews of what was the greatest team of all time. Messi, Iniesta, Puyol, Pique, Busquets, Henry, Eto’o, Mascherano, Alves and all the footballers who had formed that sensational team led by Josep Guardiola who won two Champions League tell how the Spanish coach changed the way of playing to football. The classics against Real Madrid, the fights with Mourinho, the stars who never adapted and everything that happened behind that fantastic painting that captivated all football lovers.

I Believe in Miracles (Netflix)

The story of how Nottnhgam Forest moved from the second division of English football to the Premier League and the League Cup that same year and won two consecutive Champions League (yes, he read that right) in the late 1970s. The players They talk about the mythical squad in front of the camera, reveal the secrets of coach Brian Clough and remember each one of those epics that were recorded forever in the encyclopedia of champions.

Le Bleus, another history of France (Netflix)

This documentary shows how sport and politics go hand in hand with the French national team between 1996 and 2016. Far from focusing on tactical issues, this work is based on how football connects with social conflicts caused by the high level of discrimination existing in a nation fueled by immigration. The phrase of Eric Canton, summarizes the film: “If they win, they are the ‘blacks, whites and Arabs.’ And if they lose they are ‘foreign rabble, that rabble.’ ”

In the heart of gold (HBO)

It is unlikely to believe that one of the most respected physicians in the United States has sexually abused over 300 American gymnasts, many of them Olympians, for 20 years. But it was so. These two hours of victim testimonies and film documents on how the trial against Larry Nassar was carried out in 2018, makes the public stand on end and infects the anguish that is transmitted at every moment through the suffering of the athletes.

Bryan Fogel tries to demonstrate what the effects of doping are in cycling, but everything changes when the Russian doctor who advised him asks him for help to escape his country with the promise that he would tell him one of the secrets of the nation’s best kept sports states . The Grigori Rodchenkov revelations sparked Russia’s elimination from the Rio 2016 Olympics and global rejection of a country that had created a system to doping all of its athletes for years.

Team Foxcatcher (Netflix)

One of the scariest stories in America’s sport takes place in Philadelphia, more precisely on the estate owned by billionaire John Du Pont, who, frustrated at not having succeeded in the sport, decides to create his own wrestling team. His obsession, which later turned into madness, led him to create a huge training camp with homes for his athletes where everyone spent months, in what seemed to be a Big Brother-style reality show, but without TV. The file, most of which was recorded by the wife of one of the fighters, allows us to understand how it all ended in tragedy.

Who for many was the best pilot of all time, also had his own documentary. This work reviews the career and life of the Brazilian megastar who died in 1994 doing what he knew best: driving a Formula 1 car. Those who know little about him will have the opportunity to meet one of the greatest athletes of all time. . Those who admire it will be able to remember unique moments.

Diego Armando Maradona has already seen everything. Well, no. Asif Kapadia obtained 500 hours of little-known video of the Argentine star who achieved glory in 1986 and knew hell by embracing drugs and falling into the brink of death. One of the first documentaries that delves into the relationship of the former Barcelona and Napoli player with drugs and contrasts this with the idolatry that he still generates.

Free Solo (National Geographic)

Climber Alex Honnold sets out to perform an amazing feat never done by man: climb El Capitan Mountain in California’s Yosemite National Park without any harness. That is, climbing almost a thousand meters vertically knowing that a strong wind or a false step would cause death. The documentary has a unique ambient sound, which together with the wonderful aerial images of the place, causes a feeling of vertigo, despite being seen from the comfort of an armchair.

The Spanish journalist Jon Sistiaga committed the brilliant madness of immersing himself in the world of the Argentine brave bars in 2012 to carry out a series of interviews with the “owners of football” for the Movistar + channel in his country. Without knowing it, this chronicler was the creator of the best documentary about the mafia groups that dominate the fields that has never been done. What it is like to travel in a bus with the Boca bar, what happens if the boss of an ascent club thinks of shooting into the air in the middle of the public highway and the reason why this cancer could not be removed from the sport. Everything in a file as shocking as it is outrageous.