Childhood is without a doubt the most important age to listen to music of all our lives. In those first years of life, in which we began to expose ourselves to explicit music, we live the moments that will trigger a musical path to follow.

We all care too fondly for those bands that we started listening to at 10-15 years old. To those rock, punk, jazz, pop, soul or electronic bands that accompanied us in those last years of primary and all secondary school. To those bands that for us are the best in the world and nobody can make us think otherwise.

Knowing the importance of listening to good music at that age, is that on this Children’s Day, we want to share a list of 10 discs that all children should listen to at least once to find out about good music. And yes, this sounds pretentious. It is all a matter of taste and to be frank, everyone teaches their children the music they love. There’s no more.

So this list is not so much about greatness but about variety. At the end of the day, as children we only discovered what we really liked until we heard it for the first time. For this reason, here we will put 10 discs of varied genres and temporalities that we believe can greatly help develop a great musical taste.

10 discs that children must listen to know good music

The Beatles – Abbey Road

We start with a cliche as big as it is true. Having the Beatles rock genius on the radar at an early age is as fundamental as going to school to learn math. It is considered by many to be one of the best albums ever written. And on this side, the truth is that we are not going to discuss that.

Abbey Road, like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, is one of the most influential records of all time, and if you are one of those who could catch it at an early age, you understand it perfectly. This is the right time to let the Beatlemania of John, Paul, George and Ringo invade your child’s mind.

See on YouTube

You can also read: PAUL MCCARTNEY AFFIRMED THAT THE BEATLES WAS BETTER BAND THAN THE ROLLING STONES

Radiohead – Ok Computer

There’s gotta be some Radiohead around here. Its sound completely changed the way of doing alternative rock and OK Computer was the breaking point. From start to finish, this album is a musical jewelry parade. Rolas that break the barrier of the conventional in each note and that open up the panorama of what music can be in general.

Even the decision of which song to choose for the video below is complicated … But I think your inner child wants to hear this:

See on YouTube

Parcels- Live Vol. 1

To let rock and the past century rest, it’s time to explore pop and specifically electro pop. Here we are going to raffle with an album that came out today and is a gift for all the children of the world: Live Vol. 1 of Parcels.

Here you will find a modern masterpiece. A sound that combines the best of pop, electronic, disco and rock. They are a trip to the past but with a very high quality contemporary sound. If they do not want their children to tell them that they teach them pure old music, with this they leave them without arguments.

See on YouTube

Metallica – Metallica

Being exposed to metal at an early age is like drinking from the Holy Grail itself. And few sounds within the genre as exceptional as the one that Californians gave us in 1991 with their Metallica album.

Listening to “Enter Sandman” or “Sad But True” for the first time is waking up the beast that you have inside and only then could it come to life. Then “The Unforgiven” and “Nothing Else Matters” teach you that behind all those bumps, in metal there is also sublime music to listen to and nothing else.

Impossible to know if your child is the next Kirk Hammet, Lars Ulrich or James Hetfield, but when teaching Metallica, that possibility opens up …

See on YouTube

Franc Moody – Dream in Color

Let’s go back to this year. Funk is growing like few genres and impressive records are being made. One of them is Franc Moody’s Dream In Color that came out just a month ago. Its contemporary funk will catch the attention of whoever likes to move, dance and fill their minds with positive thoughts.

These Britons are rediscovering what can be done when you correctly combine funk and electronics to create pure groove.

See on YouTube

Daft Punk – Alive 2007

Contemporary electronics is wonderful. Today amazing things are being done in the EDM genre and many others, But if you have to show your child a disc, you have to go a little behind with Alive 2007.

With this album you would also be giving him a history class. The origin of everything you hear and see today in the world of music. If you know where everything is coming from, and see the quality here, you probably never want to hear anything that is not up to par again.

See on YouTube

Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon

The Dark Side of the Moon is Chapter 1. With Daft Punk we talk about history, about origins. Well, here we find one of the most influential bands in electronic music without touching the genre. His progressive / psychedelic rock is one of the greatest legacies left by any band in all of history.

Listening to this album at an early age is opening channels and understanding from the beginning where everything (or almost everything) that we listen to comes from. It is like a musical Big Bang and it is something that every child should experience.

See on YouTube

St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Young Sick Camellia

Soul is a really delicious genre. And when we think about it, we automatically go to the 50s and 60s. But today there is each band that has all the quality that Aretha Franklin once gave us. One of them is St. Paul & The Broken Bones and his 2018 album, Young Sick Camellia, can prove it to you.

Getting someone young into soul is not an easy thing, but presenting them with a contemporary version is much more likely to develop a taste for these enveloping voices and the magic of their wind instruments.

See on YouTube

Jamie Cullum – Twentysomething

A mixed list is not a mixed list if there is no jazz. In order to enter this beautiful world, you must listen to something digestible and of the highest quality. So here is Jamie Cullum and his album Twentysomething. Here we leave you a masterpiece, that if your child falls in love with her, rest assured that you have someone valuable @ in your family.

See on YouTube

AC / DC – Back in Black

Because the “Back in Black” riff is and always will be the most memorable (or one of the most, to avoid getting us in trouble) in the history of rock. Here you find the tastiest blues rock in “Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution” and the heaviest rock and roll in “Shoot to Thrill”. With this marvel of disco they would open the door to happiness.

TOIn addition to everything, you would also be teaching him that a band can return in a big way even if they lose one of the greatest vocalists in rock. A lesson that can be applied in any situation in your life.

See on YouTube

