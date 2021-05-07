10 days have passed without Anna, Olivia and Tomás

Anna and Olivia Gimeno Zimmerman disappeared with their father, Tomás G., 37, on April 27 in Tenerife. The six and one-year-olds should have returned with their mother at 9:00 p.m. but the father did not appear.

Tomás was last seen in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The cameras caught him getting on his boat alone with several bags at 9:30 p.m. The boat began to sail. However, soon after he returned desperate in search of a charger for his mobile. After he succeeded, he returned to the ship and disappeared at 12:30 a.m.

The captain of the port has assured that he went out up to three times, until he finally did so after midnight and did not return.

The Civil Guard began a wide maritime and air device in the face of what has been considered a high-risk disappearance to search for the two little girls and their father, oriented around these latest images in the port.

One day before the disappearance, Tomás made a transfer worth 55,000 euros.

Background

Beatriz, the girls’ mother, had already revealed to the Civil Guard in December that her ex-partner had threatened her that she would never see them again, nor did he file a complaint.

According to several witnesses revealed during these days, Tomás would have beaten Beatriz’s current partner with a golf club. When trying to separate them, she also suffered an attack by her ex-boyfriend.

On April 28, the boat owned by the father appeared adrift a few kilometers from the port. In it they found traces of blood, which later ruled out that they were girls. A child seat was also found in the area.

International search order

The maternal family has wanted direct the search in Latin America. Apparently, Panama could be the country where Tomás would like to live. Beatriz released a private video of the girls to try to make the repercussion also reach the other side of the pond.

This scenario took a turn in the investigation and a international search order by the Court of first instance and instruction number 3 of Güímar (Tenerife).

The last telephone conversation with his friends and his father had a farewell tone, in which he assured the latter that he was going to start a new life.

Environmental communications

The mother of the little ones wanted to make an appeal this Friday so that Tomás “give up and don’t make them suffer, because they are not to blame for anything and will be wanting to “see” her desperately.

Friends of Tomás have assured that they are conducting investigations to help the authorities find the whereabouts of the three, since they think that could be found in Cape Verde. Although the authorities have already delved into it and are currently ruling out this option.

Tomás’s parents are devastated after what happened. The environment of both have wanted to make an appeal for Tomás return with your daughters to Tenerife, without ever losing hope of finding them alive.