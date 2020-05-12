The fashion theme has a large number of works to enjoy.

The cyberpunk theme is in fashion, no doubt. Science fiction lovers enjoy viewing differentdystopian visions of the not too distant future, and the creatives unleash their imagination. We have seen it in films like Blade Runner, series like Altered Carbon and, of course, in video games.

Without going any further, just a few days ago during the Inside Xbox dedicated to Xbox Series X, the promising The Ascent, an intense action and role-playing game that proposes us to survive in a cyberpunk world either alone or in the company of several friends. But of course, we cannot ignore thatCyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of the generation, and since there are still a few months until it opens on September 17, in 3DJuegos we have prepared a list withvarious cyberpunk titles that you should try if you haven’t already. What are your favorite cyberpunk games? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Deus ExHe is about to turn twenty, and he is still – and will be – one of the most honored role-playing titles of all time. Ion Storm conceived a must-have authentic for any science fiction lover. His dystopian vision of the year 2052 leads us to put ourselves in the shoes of J.C. Denton, an agent of UNATCO (United Nations Anti-Terrorist Coalition).

Shadowrun: DragonfallDragonfall is one of the most beloved titles among followers of the Shadowrun universe. The culmination of the franchise’s comeback and, as is evident, one of the most acclaimed RPGs of recent years. Its mix of fantasy and cyberpunk is unique and gives rise to an intense story, in which the player has all the means to decide his own destiny.

SnatcherAlthough best known for his exalted work on Metal Gear, Hideo Kojima dazzled science fiction enthusiasts in 1988. Snatcher sets the starting point for his story half a century after the 1991 incident, the date the Soviet Union put 80% of the Eurasian population ended their lives after using a terrible chemical weapon.

Blade RunnerWestwood Studios took its own licenses in 1997, as the title told us an original story instead of completely adapting the Ridley Scott movie. In fact, the events take place in parallel, despite having multiple references. An essential point and click adventure for both lovers of the theme and those of the license.

Deux Ex: Human RevolutionThe installment of the franchise with which Eidos Montreal surprised us all in 2011 is one of those titles that must be tested at least once. The clear example of how to rescue a saga from oblivion and make it attractive to many people. A complex story, full of nuances and total freedom for the player to decide how he wants to approach each situation.

ObserverBloober Team has been demonstrating for years how to make horror video games (Layers of Fear, Blair Witch …), but also that it is not afraid of risk. Observer is a good example of this thanks to its attractive proposal: to investigate the disappearance of a person in a slum of Krakow. A game with a powerful narrative focus, and a story full of surprises.

Hard resetFlying Wild Hog did its best when it came to embodying its idea: combining a setting so characteristic with the unbridled action of a title that paid tribute to the great classics of the FPS genre. There is not much to explain, since playing Hard Reset is synonymous with shooting everything that moves. Intense, addictive and very, very fun.

CloudpunkIon Lands’ eccentric proposal has just landed on the market. Here there are no great battles to be fought, but I do know that there is decision-making: the one that best allows us to reach our destination. And it is that history puts us in the shoes of a taxi driver who only has two rules. One is not to fail in any delivery. The other is not to ask about the content of the merchandise.

DexWith a visual style that is easily conquered by sight, the title of Dreadlocks Ltd. proposes us to search for the truth associated with a mysterious artificial intelligence that seeks to achieve singularity. The problem is that there are others who are not willing to let us roam freely. An intense, varied adventure with high doses of action.

Judge Dredd: Dredd vs. DeathRebellion Developments left us an interesting license-based title just over fifteen years ago. It is an FPS in which we are judge, jury and executioner; we can execute or stop our enemies. That with humans, with the hordes of zombies that patrol the city is not so easy. You can currently find it on Steam and it has cooperative mode!

