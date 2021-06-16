10 Cute 2021 Shoe Trends – Best 2021 Shoe Trends to Shop

Christian VierigGetty Images

Can you believe 2021 is already halfway over …?! That was a rhetorical question, because the answer is obviously no. But since we can’t fight the inevitable passing of time, we’re here to talk about 2021 trends. More specifically, we’re talking shoe trends from spring / summer and fall / winter ’21 runway shows. A couple of them might be familiar since they’re resurfacing and sticking around from seasons past, while others feel more fresh or are modern iterations of classic silhouettes.

Whether you’re looking for a new shoe purchase or you just want to check out some super pretty footwear (hi, same), you’ve come to the right place. Plus, there are shoe trends here for everyone, from those who have a more casual, dressed-down aesthetic to those who always look for an excuse to wear their fanciest ‘fits. Keep scrolling for 10 cute shoe trends happening in 2021, and if you’re in the mood for more fashion inspo in the new year, click for the best overall 2021 fashion trends For even more ~ ​​content ~ specifically around summer fashion, click for the best lightweight pants, jackets, and straw bags to get you hyped for the season. We’re nothing if not prepared!

1 Thick Chains

Chain detailing will add all the shine you need to up your shoe game this year.

Victoria Beckham

two

Thick Chains

Bamnie Chain Embellished Mule Vince Camuto vincecamuto.com

$ 99.00

A simple chain will give classic mules an upgrade.

Havva Mustafa havvamustafa.com

£ 370.00

When fall rolls around, opt for a shiny chain embellished boot that’ll stand out from all the rest in your closet.

4 Cushiony Flip-Flops

These flip-flops are the ultimate TBT; plus, they’ll keep your feet comfy and ready for a hot summer day.

Stella mccartney

5

Cushiony Flip-Flops

Wide Thong Sandals Sincerely Tommy sincerelytommy.com

$ 84.00

You’ll wanna wear these pale yellow flip lops throughout the entire summer, trust me.

6

Cushiony Flip-Flops

LA Girl Platform Flip-Flop Frankies Bikinis frankiesbikinis.com

$ 235.00

These baby pink sandals give off major throwback vibes.

7 Heeled Loafers

You’ll be ready to go back to the office in no time wearing these sophisticated shoes.

Max mara

8

Heeled loafers

Sims-SB Slingback Jeffrey Campbell revolve.com

$ 185.00

These slingback loafers will go with any fall outfit.

9

Heeled loafers

Ruby Mid-Heel Loafer Tory Burch toryburch.com

$ 378.00

These neutral loafers feature gold hardware and chain detailing, making them that much more special!

10 Super Strappy Sandals

Hello, statement-making lace-ups!

Thebe Magugu

eleven

Super Strappy Sandals

Kerryn Strappy Heel Sam Edelman samedelman.com

$ 120.00

Your feet will be the center of attention in these strappy heels. You can lace them high up your calf or you can keep the lace-up action closer to your ankle — it’s up to you!

12

Super Strappy Sandals

Tanya Cross Mules Shekudo shekudo.com

$ 250.00

Or how about these slides? They don’t have laces you tie up your leg, but there’s still plenty of strappy action!

13 Neutral Clogs

Yes, the humble clog is still A Thing — and in 2021, they’re all about neutral tones.

Hermes

14

Neutral Clogs

Slip In Classic Mule swedish hasbeens amazon.com

$ 280.00

A classic clog will be your go-to shoe in spring, summer, and fall.

fifteen

Neutral Clogs

Aquarius Clog Brother Vellies brothervellies.com

$ 595.00

The woven material adds some texture to a simple clog style.

16 Sporty Sandals

They’re the perfect combination of fashion and function.

Boss

17

Sporty sandals

Lamirca Aerosols aerosols.com

$ 99.00

Your feet will be so cozy in this quilted pair.

18

Sporty sandals

Sport Sandal Ganni revolve.com

$ 235.00

Whether you’re running errands or going to lunch, these lug-sole sandals will be so cute.

19 Retro Sneakers

If you’re big on sneaks, you’ll love this old-school trend for 2021.

Rag & Bone

twenty

Retro Sneakers

Retro Runner Sneakers rag & bone amazon.com

$ 225.00

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a neutral sneaker.

twenty-one

Retro Sneakers

Classic Leather Legacy Sneaker Reebok amazon.com

$ 110.00

A plain white sneaker is a wardrobe essential, and this pair with burgundy accents is a must have!

22 Kitten Heels

Not about the height and you want to keep your heel as tiny as possible? Presenting these baby kitten styles.

Valentino

2. 3

Kitten heels

Kitten Heel Sandals

Have you ever seen a kitten heel THIS small ?! So cute.

24

Kitten heels

Knitted Kitten Heel Mules- Blue CHARLES & KEITH COLLECTION charleskeith.com

$ 69.00

Or how about this cobalt blue pair with knit texture?

25 Lug-Sole Boots

These boots will be your go to come fall.

Versace

26

Lug-Sole Boots

Nerea Boot – Black Zou Xou garmentory.com

$ 298.00

Slide on these Chelsea boots with a thick, rugged sole and stomp around everywhere with ’em.

27

Lug-Sole Boots

Cosmo 2.0 Boot Vagabond Shoemakers verishop.com

$ 195.00

You can’t go wrong with a classic black boot; plus, this one has an easy pull-on tab and hits slightly higher on the calf.

28 Fuzzy Slides

After wearing slippers in your house for a while now, you’ll finally get to wear them out in the form of these chic slides.

Molly goddard

29

Fuzzy slides

Fluff Yeah Slide Sandal

Your feet will absolutely melt in these UGG slippers that have become * the * footwear of quarantine.

30

Fuzzy slides

Blue Lab Fur Sneakers Confetti confetti-boutique.com

$ 55.00

These bright-blue slides are cozy and cute enough to wear in and out of your house.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses.

