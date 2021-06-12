10 curiosities about Gene Wilder, a long-awaited genius

Silver Screen CollectionGetty Images

Gene Wilder He left us in 2016 and, since then, his figure has only grown. In his legacy we find his work as a director, screenwriter and, above all, as an actor. He has left such emblematic titles’A fantasy world‘,’Woman in red‘or’Young Frankenstein‘. He sang, fled, laughed, and even fell in love with a sheep. Let’s review some details of the career of this actor who left us at the age of 83.

Advertising – Keep reading below

1 Origins

His real name was Jerome Silberman. The son of a family of Russian Jewish immigrants, he began studying acting at the University of Iowa.

2 Beginnings

His first film appearance was as a supporting actor in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’, in 1967.

3 Recognition in the second job

His second film was ‘The Producers’ and with it he got his only Oscar nomination as a supporting actor.

4 Requirements to run the factory

To play Willy Wonka, the actor asked to be allowed to do a cartwheel when he entered his first scene, otherwise he would not accept the role.

5 Second Oscar nomination

The second Oscar nomination was in 1974 for best adapted screenplay in the film ‘Young Frankenstein’.

6 Director

He directed 5 films. The first was ‘The smartest brother of Sherlock Holmes’, in 1975. Then came ‘The best lover in the world’ (1977), one of the fragments of ‘The seducers’ (1980) or ‘Terrifying honeymoon’ (1986 ). His great success as a director was ‘The Woman in Red’ (1984) which he co-starred with Kelly LeBrock himself.

7 Your colleague

Together with Richard Pryor they invented the buddy movies. The first joint appearance was in 1974 with ‘El expreso de Chicago’, which would be followed by ‘Locos de auction’ (1981), ‘Don’t yell at me, I don’t see you’ (1989) and ‘Don’t lie to me, I believe you ‘(1991)

8 Willy Wonka there is only one

No matter how much adaptation Tim Burton made, Wilder said in an interview that Johnny Depp’s 2005 movie was an insult. He considered Depp a good interpreter, but not the direction.

9 On the small screen

He appeared in two episodes of the series ‘Will and Grace’, in 2002 and 2003. They were his last appearances on screen.

10 Hobbies

In 1971 he became a tennis fan, according to Variety magazine, after spending a summer at the Hamptons. This image is from the 2013 US Open, one of his last public appearances.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertising – Keep reading below