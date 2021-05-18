10-core SoC and 64 gigs of RAM

Although the catalog of Apple computers is extensive, it is indisputable that iMac and MacBook Pro are its two star protagonists. The first are the umpteenth evolution of the team with which, in 1984, Apple reinvented computing and, above all, its brand image. Not surprisingly, the iMac was the team chosen by Steve Jobs to make his return to Apple official. The MacBook Pro, for its part, has always been Apple’s example of how to transfer practically the full potential of its desktops to the world of laptops.

I do not intend with this, of course, to downplay the MacBook Air, even less if we consider the future MacBook Air with Apple M2, but if we talk about performance, it is indisputable that the scale falls completely on the side of the Pro. And with the decrease in weight and thickness that it has been experiencing in recent years, the distance that separates the MacBook Pro from the Air in terms of portability is increasingly smaller.

It is undoubted, therefore, that Apple attaches great importance to the transition from Intel’s MacBook Pros to Apple Silicon, to the point that it is probably the first family of products to complete the jump. And this could happen very soon, as rumors suggest that The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros could be presented in June. And if the rumors are confirmed, they would be full of the most interesting news.

The main novelty of these new laptops, which may see the light during the next WWDC 2021, is in their SoC. And it is that, if confirmed, from his hand would come the first evolution of the Apple M1, be it Apple M1X, Apple M2 or another name that we don’t know yet. There were many, and very good, the criticisms harvested by the first generation of Apple’s integrated, so the expectations placed on this new generation also point quite high.

The next qualitative leap is found in the memory management capacity of the SoC. You will surely remember that the Apple M1 has a limitation of 32 gigabytes, an amount more than adequate for most users, but that it may fall short for some uses. This limitation could be broken with the new MacBook Pro and the SoC that they equip, since could have up to 64 gigabytes of RAM.

And there is still another important point, and that for many years has been an Achilles heel for Apple laptops: the graphic section. Rumors speak of two variants of the new integrated, called Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die. Both have ten cores, eight of high performance (firestorm) and the remaining two of efficiency (icestorm), and the main difference is that one has a 16-core GPU, while the second goes up to 32 cores.

It is clear that Apple wants the progressive landing of Apple Silicon in its devices not to measure up, but to exceed the expectations that were generated since the announcement of the new platform in June last year. With M1 he succeeded, but precisely that makes the debut of M2 more complicated, because the level of demand has increased substantially. The new MacBook Pros are going to be a litmus test to prove Apple’s ability to grow Apple Silicon. And seen what has been seen, still awaiting confirmation, it seems that they are walking on the right path.

