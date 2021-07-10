10 cooperative and multiplayer games to play together

Today the vast majority of games already have an online multiplayer mode, usually focused on the competitive scene even within family games. However, we can still find numerous installments that emphasize a more relaxed type of experience, with numerous cooperative games with which to strengthen ties with our family and friends.

Reason why we have decided to create this small compilation with which are some of the best cooperative games currently available, including ten titles released in recent years. However, as always, we urge you to share other games that you consider relevant in the comments for the interest of other readers.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Starting with a somewhat atypical game when it comes to cooperative games, the collaboration of these two Nintendo franchises and Ubisoft presents us with a game of turn-based strategic battles in the purest XCOM style, perfect for chatting or stopping at any time. In addition, it stands out for being a game that is both simple but challenging, with a challenge that begins simply but will gradually become more complicated until it seriously involves multi-stage battles and boss fights.

Put your wits to the test and develop strategies together in this exclusive title for Nintendo Switch.

In addition, in case we like this adventure, it is a perfect appetizer before the launch of its next installment, presented during the Ubisoft Forward of E3 2021, and that will arrive during the next year.

A way out

Two brothers, two players, and two objectives: escape from jail and rebuild their lives. This exciting story will keep you on your toes through an always fresh, unique and engaging experience, as you gradually delve into the private lives and thoughts of both characters, and the motivations that guide their interactions with others. All this accompanied by some powerful cinematographic scenes that will help us finish forming this impressive plot.

Delve into this captivating and unforgettable experience for two, available for PC (Steam and Origin), PS4 and Xbox One.

It Takes Two

From the same creators as A Way Out, this delivery of a more casual and crazy character comes to us, with a platform game created exclusively to play cooperatively (both online and locally) through the young Cody and May, turned into little dolls. Together, they must reluctantly try to save their broken relationship in order to escape from the fantasy world where they are trapped, where the unpredictable and danger await at every turn.

Tighten ties and put all your trust in your partner in this adventure for two available for PC (Steam and Origin), PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Phogs!

Join this couple of dogs in this puzzle-platformer adventure… literally. And it is that united by the belly, you will have to bark, bite and jump obstacles throughout the thematic worlds based on the three fundamental pillars of life: food, nap and games. Originally designed to play cooperatively between two people, we can also enjoy this carefree game in solitary mode, putting our coordination to the test.

Prove that two heads are better than one in this fun title available for PS4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons

One of my favorite picks from this selection of cooperative games is without a doubt this emotional delivery. Accompanying two brothers through an epic journey worthy of fairy tales and worst nightmares, we must take control of both characters at the same time, performing all kinds of mechanics while solving different puzzles and crossing the different platform scenarios.

With slightly different controls and gameplay for each platform, we can enjoy this powerful story through PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, as well as on Android and iOS mobiles.

Overcooked and Overcooked 2

Another of my favorites in this list of cooperative games. With a dynamic as simple as cooking and delivering customer orders, this cooperative game teaches us the great challenge of maintaining order in a pressure cooker. It is vital to know how to coordinate with everyone to follow the recipes, as well as not to collide or block the way. Especially when these kitchens are in some crazy settings like a volcano, the north pole, a haunted house, or moving boats and cars.

And the fun is guaranteed, since there always comes a point where the sum of all this turns into the most chaotic, absurd and fun situations. If you are looking for something nice, funny, but also challenging, you definitely have to try any of these games.

Currently we can find the two deliveries separately as well as one in a single compilation title available for PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, although we can also find them adapted and improved for the next generation of consoles.

Rayman Legends

This excellent action platformer can be played by up to four people cooperatively. Rayman Legends is quite visually beautiful, with striking coloring. In addition, the phases present many challenges and there are a large number of levels to overcome. It can be finished in about ten hours, but if you are very adventurous and want to do it all, you will have more than enough content.

Released a few years ago, we can still find this game available for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U, although the game has been kept alive with updated support for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

The dynamics are simple: there is a bomb in the room, and nobody wants it to explode. However, only one player will be able to see and be in charge of defusing the bomb, while the rest of the participants will have to be in charge of reading the manual and trying to tell them what to do. With this interesting proposal, this game manages to consolidate a cooperative experience with various levels of difficulty in which a curious interaction is established between all the players.

Currently we can find this game on all platforms, including PC (compatible for Windows, Linux and Mac), PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and even two additional versions for Android and iOS devices.

Also, as a personal experience, I recommend that those of you who have a VR goggles system try any of the compatible versions of this game, as it significantly helps increase fun (and tension) during local games.

Don’t Starve Toghether

Featured as one of the best survival games, this installment completely transformed the title to make it one of the most challenging cooperative games. And it is that this game does not have any kind of tutorials or help, forcing us to use our own ingenuity and intuition to try to survive in a group.

However, the difficulty will go one step beyond one’s physical survival. Beyond not dying of hunger (as its title suggests), we will have to face other adversities such as bad weather, the change of seasons and the consequent lack of resources, and even our own mental stability.

Currently we can find this game for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Phasmophobia

Continuing within this darker theme, this original atmospheric title could not be missing in which we will have to work in a group, designed for between two and four players, to face the chilling challenge of collecting evidence or elements that help us identify each type of ghost. In addition, we will have some very interesting additions such as the proximity voice chat integrated into the game itself, which will help us achieve a most immersive experience.

Take on the paranormal in this PC game, available through Steam, adding the compatibility of VR systems.

GTA V Online

Finally, we add an extra title to our selection of cooperative games with a slightly different choice.

And it is that as streamers from all over the world have shown us, a quite fun way to play this game can come through an immersive role-playing experience, with the enormous amount of possibilities that this city of life offers , being able to take various roles from organized crime gangs or cooperators of the law enforcement agencies, going through more common jobs such as shop assistants or taxi drivers, to other crazy ones such as running a casino.

Although undoubtedly the best of all is the enormous freedom of choice of platform, available for the two previous generations of consoles, in addition of course to the new generation and PC.

