Following complaints accusing Gone with the Wind, the classic starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable, of being a racist film that gave a kind and softened view of slavery, HBO Max decided to temporarily remove from their catalog gone With the Wind. The platform has promised that the tape will return with a notice of its historical context. An initiative, taken within the framework of the protests against the racial and police violence of the movement Black Lives Matter, which many have applauded as a measure to re-educate without censorship.

Following this decision, Variety He has put together a list of acclaimed movies that, like Gone With the Wind, he believes should include a notice. Whether for their representations of race, sexuality, or disability, the publication has listed their 10 candidate films.

1. HARRY THE DIRTY (1971)

Lt. Harry Callahan is determined to enforce the law, even if he has to break the rules. This film was the beginning of a genre in itself about policemen who fulfill their objectives by following their instincts and not so much the laws. According to Variety, « the film mocks liberal judges and those who do good, and the villains reaffirm the brutality of the police. »

2. FORREST GUMP (1994)

Forrest Gump won six Oscars And it’s a widely acclaimed film, despite being condescending to people with disabilities, Vietnam veterans and AIDS sufferers, and also charging against activists and the counterculture in general. To all this is added that the character that gives the film its title is a descendant of Nathan Bedford Forrest, member of the Ku Klux Klan.

3. INDIANA JONES AND THE CURED TEMPLE (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom portrays villains as primitive and bloodthirsty aliens, which is surely a negative and stereotypical portrayal of India and the customs of its inhabitants.

Four. BEFORE YOU (2016)

The most recent tape on the list tells of a romance between a man (Sam Claflin) who is paralyzed after an accident and a woman played by Emilia Clarke. He urges his girlfriend to live her life to the fullest instead of living « half life » with the. Then he commits suicide, something that Variey criticizes since « he presents the idea that suicide is better than life with a disability. »

5. ONCE UPON A TIME IN … HOLLYWOOD (2019)

Quentin Tarantino is adored by moviegoers, as are Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Therefore, it is easy to miss some of the messages in the movie. The plot revolves around two middle-aged white men who yearn to return to the old Hollywood days. The film is set in 1969, when some Americans felt that the status quo was being threatened by minorities, hippies, and women.

From the controversial representation of Bruce Lee, one of the few Asian stars of that HollywoodUntil the fact that blacks seem non-existent and Latinos only appear to serve, Tarantino’s film may well contain a notice of historical context as well.

6. THE CALUMNIA (1961)

Based on a play by liberal activist Lillian Hellman, this drama tackled a subject that was taboo for years. Two teachers (Shirley MacLaine and Audrey Hepburn) are accused by a student of being lesbian. Finally, one of them confesses that he is attracted to women and commits suicide. Unfortunately, the film set the tone for depictions of people LGBT during decades.

7. CENTAURS OF THE DESERT (1956)

John Wayne plays a Civil War veteran on the Confederate side looking for his niece kidnapped by the Comanches. As Variety notes, « Wayne’s character, Ethan Edwards, is an unapologetic racist who sees all Native Americans as inferior to humans. »

8. HOLIDAY INN (1942)

The feature film focuses on a duo (Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire) who run a hotel that is only open for vacation. Some versions have cut a more controversial scene, in which Crosby sings Abraham with his face painted black to celebrate Abe Lincoln’s birthday. All an example of the already fortunately seems that it has been reviled ‘blackface’

9. MRISKY ENTRIES (1994)

Although the publication describes James Cameron as « a brilliant storyteller and a true visionary, » it also notes that Risky Lies is wrong in its portrayal of Arab characters, portrayed as religious fanatics or terrorists.

10. THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991)

Alfred Hitchcock’s Psychosis pioneered introducing the idea of ​​a transgender killer, an image Hollywood has used frequently over the years. Jonathan Demme’s film goes one step further, suggesting that Buffalo Bill’s transgender identification is part of his mental illness.