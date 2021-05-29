10 common technologies in cars, which were born in aviation

There are many innovations of modern cars that we take for granted, such as Head-Up Displays, ABS or heated windows. We have become so used to using them and they make our lives so much easier that it is easy to forget that not so long ago, these technologies were reserved for aeronautical or military use. In this article we are going to tell you the aeronautical origin of many of the technologies that we use every day in our cars, and that without the rapid evolution of its industry and the world conflicts of the last century, would not have been possible.

1) Head-Up Display

The Head-Up Display projects on the windshield valuable information for our trip, such as speed, directions from the navigator or warnings from driving assistants. It is not intrusive and prevents us from looking away from what is really important, the road. This innovation – based on the projection of a cathode ray tube or an LCD screen onto a concave mirror – was born in the world of combat aviation, and the first prototypes date back to World War II, standardizing worldwide over the years. sixty.

Military HUDs helped pilots see the horizon line clearly, as well as displaying focus and firing reticles.

2) Radar

Modern cars have radar technology, used to measure distances from other vehicles and obstacles. They are vital to the operation of systems such as adaptive cruise control and are a essential tool for the future of autonomous driving. They work by emitting radio frequency waves, which bounce off other objects, whose information (size, shape and distance) is reinterpreted by the system. The technology was developed before World War II, and it became a standard during the conflict.

Its most fearsome application are without a doubt cinemometers, speed radars.

3) Turbochargers

Today almost all cars use turbocharging technologies, which have even displaced compressors. These turbocharging systems force pressurized air into the engine so that it can develop a higher level of power. Initially, they were developed to counteract low oxygen at high altitude, which prevented aircraft engines from generating power, limiting their operational ceiling. The first patents date from the First World War, and their use became popular in the Second World War.

Airplanes like the mythical B-17s equipped turbochargers in their propeller engines.

4) Direct fuel injection

Although direct injection – the fuel is sprayed directly into the combustion chamber, not into the intake manifolds – it is the standard in the world of cars, it did not become popular to a great level until the advent of common-rail diesel engines. However, its first widespread application was the Messerschmitt Bf-109, whose inverted V12 engine developed by Daimler equipped the first direct injection system. This prevented engine stalls and lack of fuel supply in dips and maneuvers subject to very high G-forces.

The first developments already dated back to the First World War, and it was also used in diesel engines in the interwar period.

5) ABS

The anti-lock braking system is one of the most useful in existence, allowing you to shorten stopping distances and maintain control of the vehicle at all times, without losing its guidance ability. The first ABS-like system was invented in 1920 by Voisin, with the objective that the planes would maintain their trajectory and brake in a short distance when landing. The first modern ABS system was the Dunlop Maxaret, which became widely used in both civil and military aircraft during the 1950s.

ABS did not come to cars until 1966, when a Jensen FF fitted the first mechanical ABS system.

6) The Saab “night panel”

As a Saab owner, you had to make a reference to this technology. At the push of a button, all the lights in the instrument cluster, displays and other car systems are turned off. Only the speedometer and some buttons on the center console remain on, allowing us to travel at night in a more calm and relaxed way, improving our concentration on the road. A really effective system directly derived from aviation, where this technology is used regularly in night flights.

All car systems continue to work, and light up if necessary, for example, if we enter fuel reserve.

7) Heated windows

Nails fine electrical resistors cross the crystals rear of all modern cars, and those same filaments can even be found in some windshields. It is a very important system, and it helps us to defrost or defrost the glass, allowing good visibility to the outside. Although the system was patented in the 1930s for cars, it did not become popular until World War II. mounted in the cockpit of aircraft, which at high altitude suffered from frostbite problems and low visibility.

The first heated windshields were introduced by Ford in the 1980s. Heated rear windows are much older.

8) GPS navigation

The GPS system is a radionavigation system based on the geopositioning of a receiver with respect to the waves emitted by a satellite network. It was created by the US with the aim of improving air navigation – both civil and military – and civil use has been allowed since the eighties. This has allowed our cars to carry navigators based on GPS technology, and also allow all their location technologies to work perfectly. It has also been key in the expansion of certain mobile services.

Without this satellite network, you would not be able to use your car’s navigator, either the integrated one, or Google Maps.

9) Active aerodynamic systems

Today’s cars can equip systems that close the air passage to the radiator to improve aerodynamics, and in certain very sporty vehicles airbrake systems or retractable spoilers. All of these systems were initially designed for use in aviation, and some, such as flaps, are as old as aviation itself. Aerodynamics is an especially careful discipline in modern cars, and not only when it comes to reducing their energy consumption but also when it comes to improving their dynamics and safety on board.

Some aerodynamic innovations are typical of cars, such as flat bottoms.

10) Carbon fiber and aluminum monohulls

The first application of lightweight materials such as magnesium, aluminum or carbon fiber, was the world of aviation. Lightness is key and from its very birth, aviation has incessantly searched for a way to keep the weight of airplanes at bay. The tubular chassis was born in aviation, the aluminum monohulls bonded with industrial glue were born in the airplane and the widespread use of carbon fiber reached civil and military aviation in the 1980s, to reach the world of cars in the early nineties.

The first car to have a carbon fiber monocoque chassis was the Bugatti EB110, in 1992.

10 + 1) Autonomous driving and black boxes

The first autopilot systems were created before World War I, and the first black boxes – “flight recorders”, or “flight recorders” – were used during World War II. Today, the European Union proposes that all cars equip black boxes to analyze accidents and other types of situations, while the advent of the autonomous car and the design of its systems is being based, to a great extent, on the pilot systems modern commercial aviation machine.