10 classic jewels in streaming to discover at Easter

Classic Jewels: The Phantom of Paradise, The Red Slippers, Cursed Charge, Memories of Yesterday and The Mademoiselle de Rochefort

If you are tired of living in the present it’s time to take a tour of the past. And what a past has the history of cinema, which is absolutely immeasurable. In a way, the feeling we get from looking back is the same as when we immerse ourselves in the catalogs of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO and other streaming platforms: that feeling of being overwhelmed, confused by so many titles and incapable to make a decision, a situation that usually ends when we put on a random series to end that torture that is choosing a movie to see tonight. We get it, but We encourage you not to lose the desire to continue discovering hidden or not so hidden gems, not to lose curiosity to continue exploring all the possibilities that cinema gives us, be it present, past or even future.

Here we are to talk about some masterpieces that already have the status of “classics”, whether they come from Hollywood in the 30s or Spanish cinema in the 90s. In reality, age does not matter: these ten movies are classics in their own rightEssential cult titles for any movie fan and that, if you haven’t had the pleasure of enjoying them yet, they will surprise you. We talk about movies like ‘The happiness‘, the beautiful portrait of marital infidelities signed by Agnès Varda, or’The ghost of paradise‘, an irreverent musical with incredible songs directed by Brian de Palma, or also, and it is the most recent,’Land‘by Julio Médem, who recently was the subject of a very special reunion in FOTOGRAMAS with Emma Suárez and Carmelo Gómez. As you can see, there are them for all tastes. You just have to dare with one of them and enjoy, a little more cinephilely, this Easter.

Advertising – Keep reading below

Green heart

The stereotype of the woman who seduces rich men for her fortune is reversed in this comedy of Elaine may, where is a surly Walter Matthau who has to bring out their seduction techniques in order to continue maintaining their standard of living. His prey is a clumsy young heiress (played by May herself) with a passion for botany. An unlikely and absolutely hilarious couple. ‘Green Heart’ is brilliant, although everything indicates that it would have been even more so if the studio had given the director more freedom. Now that there is so much talk about the director’s cuttings, let’s vindicate Elaine May’s! #ReleaseThe MayCut

The happiness

Thanks to a filmography that ranges from his pioneering ‘Le pointe courte’ to his more modern documentaries such as ‘Faces and places’, Agnes varda became one of the best filmmakers in the history of cinema. But he probably never made a movie as beautiful and tragic as ‘Happiness’, a portrait of an infidelity that destabilizes the happiness of a marriage. Varda fills the images with color and nature, with love and tragedy, using innovative narrative techniques without ever losing sight of the humanism with which she looks at her characters. A masterpiece.

The ghost of paradise

Imagine mixing ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, the myth of Faust, a critique of music industry vampirism and a soundtrack of incredible original songs in the same movie. Well, you don’t have to imagine it, because Brian de Palma he was commissioned to do it in the 70s. The result was ‘The Phantom of Paradise’, a true jewel of the time that, even today, remains fresh, funny, tragic and musically fantastic.

The hitchhiker

When female directors had long been cut off from Hollywood (excuse me Dorothy Arzner), the actress arrived Ida Lupino and it was marked one of the great films of the time. It is about ‘The hitchhiker’, a mixture of film noir and thriller in which two men pick up a hitchhiker in the middle of the road, and they will regret the decision: the new passenger turns out to be a psychopath who is dedicated to sowing the terror among drivers passing through the area. A movie that is pure tension.

Land

In an original production of PHOTOGRAMS, we gather Emma Suarez and Carmelo Gomez to remember the best moments they starred in ‘Earth’, 25 years ago. And the memories that surfaced were so great that we can only recommend that, if you haven’t seen the movie of Julio Médem, do not think twice. The film remains so long afterwards an authentic visual poem full of romanticism and lyricism, with beautiful images and a story that follows a man’s decision between two very different women.

Memories of yesterday

When we think of Studio Ghibli we always remember great masterpieces like ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, ‘Tomb of the Fireflies’ or ‘Spirited Away’, but some of their other films still don’t get the credit they deserve. Isao Takahata signed at the beginning of the 90s one of the best films of the Japanese studio, ‘Memories of yesterday’, a beautiful portrait of a woman who reconnects with her roots by returning to the place where she spent the happiest moments of her life and where she still hopes to find the answers you are looking for. A film that brings together the emotional subtlety that is Ghibli brand and the unmistakable style of Takahata.

Eternal breasts

In the golden age of Japanese cinema, between the 50s and 60s, the best films of filmmakers such as Kenji Mizoguchi, Yasujiro Ozu, Keisuke Kinoshita and, also, although it is less recognized, Kinuyo tanaka. The actress was quite an institution on the big screen, but she became a director and signed one of the best films of the time, ‘Eternal Breasts’. Tanaka told the story of an aspiring poet who, after the failure of her marriage, falls ill with breast cancer and loses her breasts. His portrayal of the character is subtle, emotional, heartbreaking, and at times liberating.

The red slippers

In this British classic, Moira shearer plays a young dancer who will have the opportunity to achieve glory thanks to playing the title role in a ballet based on the story ‘The Red Slippers’ by Hans Christian Andersen. However, the story will practically become his story, through his relationship with the young composer Julian Craster (Marius goring) and her ambition to be the great dancer of the moment. With this story, Michael Powell and Emeric pressburger they created an iconic, visceral, elegant, powerful film.

Cursed load

Impossible to erase from cinephile memory that image of a truck loaded with explosives trying to cross a very precarious wooden suspension bridge in the middle of a torrential rain. It is just one of the moments of incredible tension that ‘Cursed load’ gave us, a remake of the French film ‘The salary of fear’. Director William Friedkin He showed us this story of a group of exiles, for different reasons, who end up teaming up to carry a dangerous load through the jungle.

The young ladies of Rochefort

Do you want to see a musical? Of course, Jacques demy he knew how to create the most colorful, the most elegant and French-style ones. For ‘The Ladies of Rochefort’ he borrowed Hollywood from the great Gene Kelly, but the absolute protagonists were the sisters played by Catherine Deneuve and Françoise Dorléac, who dream of being artists of the song and float through their native Rochefort between musical numbers, romantic crushes and incredible dresses.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertising – Keep reading below