Mobile phones and tablets have emerged as platforms on which many users enjoy video games. Antao, the playable proposals were not particularly complex; They were not even more than mere experiments when compared to other types of experiences developed for consoles and computers. However, that has changed dramatically in recent years.

At present,millions of people play on these types of devicesand it does not surprise us, since there are thousands of titles available. Recently we recommend essential games for both Android and iOS systems. Today we do it again, but focusing ongreat classics; video games that are legends of the industry, and that you can also fully enjoyfree.

Crazy Taxi

We enjoyed it in arcades all around 1999 and later it was erected asone of the banners of the Dreamcast catalog. Being a taxi driver has never been so much fun, since in the Hitmaker title traffic rules do not matter: everything is allowed in order to satisfy the customer.

Snow Bros

We would be scared to do accounts and see how many coins we left more than one at the time playing Snow Bros in the arcades. But that is already part of the past;Now you can play everything you want at no cost … and without fear because you only have one life left.

Sonic the Hedgehog

We are not going to discover Sonic in the middle of 2020. He is one of the great insignia of the history of video games and his first adventure is -and to be- a classic that time does not pass. In addition, we remind you thatits second part is also available for free.

PAC-MAN

From a myth like Sonic to another:PAC-MAN is a life industry legend, its formula is fireproof and now you can enjoy it on your mobile phone. Forty years after its first appearance, “Comecocos” is still as fun as ever.

Tetris

Is there anyone who hasn’t played Tetris yet?Nothing happens: you can do it without paying anything on your mobile or tablet. Mind you, you’d better charge your device 100%, because once it starts, you’ll hardly be able to put it down.

Carmageddon

The 1997 classic did not leave anyone indifferent thanks to his controversial proposal:run over everything that gets in our way. And if it doesn’t, then too. Your instruction manual reminds you that cows score just like any other person. Do not imitate in real life.

Comix Zone

25 years after its premiere, the Sega Technical Institute title maintains its position as one of the most beloved titles among Mega Drive users.Addictive, thug and with an unmistakable visual style. It was how to play inside an American comic of the time.

Lemmings

Conceived by DMA Design -now RockStar North- in 1991, Lemmings proposed something great:command an army of tiny creaturesand order different tasks for each member in order to reach an exit to the next area. All while we delighted our ears listening to classical music.

Q * bert

Actor Warren Davis had a great idea visualizing what his ideal platforms would be like: changing the color of the blocks of a pyramid while the friendly protagonist jumped and dodged all kinds of obstacles.Challenging, addicting and free!

Gunstar heroes

Probably theRun & GunTreasure is one of the most beloved titles of the 90s. They premiered on Mega Drive and automatically conquered all thanks to its unbridled action and its unmistakable audiovisual section.An essential that everyone should try.

