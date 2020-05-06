It is increasingly difficult to separate our daily lives from technology, due to the constant developments and new products coming onto the market, but also that gadgets tend to get us out of trouble and make our lives easier. And although high-end devices from renowned brands usually have high prices, there is also a great offer with a very balanced quality and price.

So we have selected a total of 15 cheap and efficient gadgets, to which you can get a lot of benefit in your daily life. In the list you will find from wireless charging base for mobile and a lens kit for smartphone camera up to about wireless headphones or a off-road wireless speaker. The best? Than all cost less than 30 euros.

MOBILE ACCESSORIES

Nanami Wireless Fast Charging Dock

Forget about cables when charging your phone with this wireless base, which It offers charging speeds up to 1.4 times faster than a standard charger. Its position makes it easy to place the mobile in a vertical or horizontal position to continue using it while charging. And to take care of the integrity of the smartphone, it has protection for overcharging or over-temperature.

20,000 mAh external battery

The large capacity of this portable battery allows you to recharge any smartphone at least four times, so there will be no risk of running out of energy. Thanks to its diversity of ports —with USB, micro USB and USB-C inputs— can charge two devices simultaneously. It offers protection against surges, overloads and short circuits, and has automatic shutdown to protect the devices.

VicTsing Smartphone Lens Kit

Get more out of your phone photos with this set of three lenses, which allows you to enhance the capacity of mobile cameras. Contains a macro lens for close objects, a super macro for very small objects and a fisheye to capture wide. Their holding clips make them compatible with most phones, and are made of high-quality glass for sharp images.

Wireless car charger

If your mobile Allow wireless charging, also forget about cables in the car with this wireless charger. It includes suction cups to attach it to the air conditioning vents and works with any phone compatible with this system. In addition, you can rotate 360 ​​degrees to position the phone in any position and also navigate horizontally.

Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter

The operation of this device is simple and with many possibilities. First, because it connects via Bluetooth to the mobile and produces an FM signal that can be tuned to the radio of any vehicle to listen to music or make calls in hands-free mode. In addition, you can also play music from USB sticks, thanks to the two ports it has.

AUDIO

QCY Wireless Headphones

Move around the city with your music wirelessly, thanks to these headphones true wireless, what are you offering stable Bluetooth 5.0 connection and high quality stereo sound. Its in-ear design cancels most external noise and includes a microphone to answer calls. They are resistant to water and sweat, and have an autonomy of up to 15 hours thanks to their case, in which they can be recharged up to four times.

Tronsmart Groove wireless speaker

There is no better definition for this Bluetooth speaker than that of an SUV. First, because it is resistant to water, dust and sand, so it can be taken everywhere. But it has also been made shockproof, regardless of adventure. And if that was not enough, its battery has an autonomy of up to 24 hours on a single charge and offers 10 watts of power with powerful bass.

Victure MP3 Player

Tired of having to lend your mobile at every party to play the music? With this portable MP3 player you have at your disposal 8 GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 128 GB with a microSD card, to save all the songs you want. its battery reaches 30 hours autonomy on a single charge and lets you tune in to the FM radio.

COMPUTING

Logitech M185 Wireless Mouse

It is a compact and simple mouse, ideal for transporting and working anywhere without taking up much space. You can use it with any operating system (Windows, Mac, Linux or Chrome OS) without having to do any installation; just plug in your USB nano-receiver — which has a range of up to 10 meters– to the laptop or computer. Includes one AA battery already installed.

TP-Link wifi network repeater

Does the low signal of your router at home make your internet slow and unstable? Solve it with this TP-Link repeater, which thanks to its two internal antennas can offer great and fast coverage, up to 300 Mbps. To set it up, all you have to do is press a button and you will be guided by its five LED indicators, which report the signal strength you receive to find your ideal location.

