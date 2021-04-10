10 Chayanne soap operas that could make you sigh | AP

Surely when you hear the name of Chayanne, several of his most successful songs come to mind, however, it is worth mentioning that he also ventured into television, know 10 TV soaps in which he participated when he was younger.

Although his real name is Elmer Figueroa Arce he is known internationally by the nickname his mother gave him since he was little “Chayanne“in honor of a television character that she really liked.

The interpreter of “Salome“He began his career since he was a child and as he grew up he also began to venture into other areas of the arts, such as acting, surely you will know some of the projects in which he collaborated and if not, you will have the pleasure of finally meeting them .

In the following list we will mention some of the soap operas that participated between the years 1980 and 2011, coincidentally it was in his native Puerto Rico where he recorded more than in other countries which by the way were a total of 4 countries where he recorded.

1

Generations

In 1980, shortly after he left the group with which he started in music, Chayanne became the youth protagonist of the telenovela “Generaciones” in his native Puerto Rico.

two

The divorced

This is the only telenovela that he has co-starred in and it had also been the second he recorded in Puerto Rico.

The release year for this melodrama was made in 1985 a year after he released his first solo album in 1984.

3

Poor youth

In 1986 Chayanne participated as part of the cast in the Mexican telenovela “Pobre Jóvenes”, although he had already had a participation as a protagonist a few years ago, his acting career, perhaps for many, could have been quite successful.

4

Torment

This was the third telenovela that the singer, actor and dancer starred in Puerto Rico, entitled “Tormento” and was launched in 1988.

5

Shadows from the past

Practically ending the telenovela “Tormento” he began with this new one that surely more than one loved.

The telenovela “Shadows of the past” was the last in which he participated in his native Puerto Rico, it had its duration that began in 1988 and ended in 1989.

Again Chayanne appeared as the protagonist, by this time he was already considered a great star in his native country.

6

Start over

“Back to Start” was launched in 1994 in Mexico, this being his second telenovela in that country, again he was the protagonist of a melodrama and in this he had as a co-star the beautiful Mexican singer Yuri.

7

Provoke me

In 2001 the melodrama entitled “Provocame” was launched in Argentina, where Chayanne was once again the protagonist of the telenovela.

As you will remember in 1992 he released an album with the same title, perhaps they wanted to honor the Puerto Rican with this project.

8

You’re my life

Surely you can already imagine the origin of this telenovela, so in effect this Argentine melogram had the opportunity to present the interpreter of “Tiempo de Vals”, although his participation in “Sos mi vida” was only a cameo, a small appearance in one or several chapters.

9

Gabriel

Again in 2008 we find a new protagonist for the singer who in those years was 39 years old, it could be said that he was in his prime.

The American soap opera titled “Gabriel” was the role played by the singer in this melodrama.

10

The only ones

Such has been the popularity of Chayanne during these 43 years of career that he has had the opportunity to participate in a cameo in the Argentine telenovela entitled “Los Only” that was launched in 2011, this was his last participation in the melodramas.