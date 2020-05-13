On May 12, Brazil registered 9,300 new cases of covid-19, totaling 177,000 notifications and 12,400 deaths. But what do these and other data mean and reveal about the reality of the disease in Brazil? And how do they compare to other countries?

BBC News Brasil gathered ten of the main indicators to explain the country’s current situation in the pandemic, despite the scarcity of laboratory tests that would serve for a more accurate picture of reality – experts use expressions such as “data blackout” and “blind flight “.

Currently, there are almost no more ICU beds in the public health system on the part of States, cases and deaths are increasing – but at a speed that has been falling or remained constant -, more and more small towns are affected and people have less respected social distance.

1. Brazil is the seventh country in number of cases, but the tenth per capita

The first case of coronavirus in Brazil was released by the federal government on February 26. The patient had traveled to Italy for work, but at that time it was not known that the virus was already circulating strongly in the European country.

Since then, the volume of new cases recorded has grown exponentially, but at a speed that has been declining in recent days or has remained constant.

On April 12, it registered 1,388 new cases in 24 hours. On May 12, there were 9,258.

Is this too much or too little compared to other countries? Well, any international comparison comes up against limitations. One is that each place in the world is at a particular stage of the pandemic.

So, instead of looking at countries on the same calendar, we can avoid some distortions and compare them, for example, from the day when the 100th case was registered in each nation. At this stage, the virus is already circulating among citizens.

In the graph below, on a logarithmic scale, the vertical axis shows the number of cases and the horizontal axis deals with the number of days from the hundredth case. This scale makes it easier to see the progression of cases.

The more vertical the line of daily cases is, the faster the pandemic is advancing. Currently, the number of cases doubles in Brazil every 5 days, the third worst rate in the world. But in the beginning, when the number of cases was lower and there were no measures such as quarantines, it happened every two, three days.

According to physicist Roberto Kraenkel, professor at Unesp (State University of São Paulo) and a member of the Covid-19 Observatory (independent initiative of 43 researchers from the country), the Brazilian contagion rate was close to 3 at the beginning of the pandemic in the country. That is, each infected person transmitted the disease to others 3.

Currently, Kraenkel estimates this rate to be 1 to 1.1. For him, this means that the measures adopted have worked, but not enough to keep the number below 1, a level that indicates the pandemic’s retreat. At a rate of 0.5, for example, 10 infected people transmit the disease to 5 people.

Staying below the level of 1 is the condition that Germany has adopted, for example, in order to make social distancing measures more flexible. If any region has this index again above 1, the quarantine will be adopted again.

The graph below explains the relationship between the contagion rate and the absolute growth in the number of cases.

The country that most quickly adopted this type of detachment was China, with a strict quarantine at the epicenter of the pandemic, Hubei province, just days after the number of cases exceeded 100. The entire confinement of Italy has taken two weeks since the hundredth case.

On the 30th day in this trajectory of the graph, which measures the progress of the disease from the 100th case onwards, notifications grew rapidly in the USA and less rapidly in Brazil. China had already managed to contain the spread of the disease and Italy was beginning to control the situation. USA and Brazil did not adopt national quarantines, but only in isolated cities or states.

Fifty days after the 100th case, the USA and Italy say they have stabilized the pandemic. China has virtually no new cases.

The trajectory of Brazil still points upwards, that is, the number of cases still grows. But this is just a trend and can improve or worsen depending on what happens in Brazil.

But to understand more precisely what is happening, it would be necessary to test the population en masse to find out who is infected.

Brazil, however, has faced a series of difficulties to expand its capacity for carrying out tests, such as management problems and greater demand than the laboratories’ analysis capacity.

Another problem is that the Ministry of Health does not know how to properly report how many tests have been carried out in the country.

Until April 20, according to the folder, only the Brazilian public health network had carried out 132 thousand tests. Altogether. That same April 20, the United States carried out 147 thousand tests in 24 hours, accumulating 4 million.

If we compare taking into account the size of the population, on April 20, Brazil had a rate of 0.63 test per thousand inhabitants. The USA, 12.2.

But after all, without sufficient tests, how to calculate how many people are infected in Brazil and have not developed symptoms or have not become ill enough to go to the hospital?

Studies are underway to try to answer that. One of them is coordinated by the Federal University of Pelotas and is in the second phase. 4,500 people were chosen by sampling and tested in nine cities.

According to the researchers, for each known case, there are 12 not reported.

2. Brazil has the lowest death rate per 100 thousand inhabitants among the 10 countries most affected

Throughout the pandemic, the coronavirus killed at least 12,400 people in Brazil (until 12/05). “At least” because experts say that identifying the cause of death is also underreported, but to a lesser extent.

The first of them to be officially released was on March 17. The 62-year-old man, who was admitted to the Sancta Maggiore hospital in São Paulo, died six days after the first symptoms appeared. He had diabetes and hypertension, two pre-existing diseases that are considered risk factors for those who contract the new coronavirus.

In the last week, 3,877 people died. The daily peak so far has been on May 12, with 881 deaths.

The United States is the country with the highest absolute number of deaths in the current pandemic, and Brazil appears in seventh in this comparison.

If the size of the population is taken into account, Brazil appears last in the list of ten countries most affected by the pandemic prepared by Johns Hopkins University, in the United States.

Brazil has 3.5 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants in a list led by Belgium, with 69.3.

Johns Hopkins also analyzes the so-called mortality rate, the ratio between the number of deaths per total infected. According to the American university, this international comparison faces several distortions. This rate tends to be lower in countries that do more tests on the population and tends to be higher when there is a burden on the health system.

Brazil appears in seventh, with 7 deaths for every 100 infected. Italy ranks fourth, with 14 deaths for every 100 infected. The USA, in ninth, has 6 dead for every 100 infected.

This rate also varies widely from one state to another in Brazil. From 10.4% in Rio de Janeiro to 1.7% in Tocantins, according to data from May 12th.

In addition to the problems of lack of testing and underreporting, experts estimate that the real mortality rate of covid-19 is somewhere between 1% and 3%.

The increasing number of deaths at home, which increased during the pandemic, is another indication of underreporting. The total number of deaths at home increased by an average of 10.4% in the country between March 16 and April 30, according to data released by the registry offices.

There were 27,217 deaths in the home environment, which represents 20.1% of the total number of deaths recorded by the Civil Registry Offices since the first death by covid-19 (March 16), according to the numbers of the Transparency Portal of the Civil Registry.

3. Illness kills more elderly, people with heart disease and blacks

The Brazilian Ministry of Health released an analysis of 1,985 deaths in the country. The data indicate something similar to what was seen in other countries. For example, the highest incidence among men. In Brazil, they are 48% of the population, but they are 60% of the patients who died with covid-19.

An imbalance is also seen in the victims’ ages. Brazilians under 19 are 14% of the population, but they represent less than 1% of people who died of covid-19.

People over 60 are 13% of the population and 72% of the dead.

There is another point to be mentioned, which is the presence of pre-existing diseases or comorbidities in 70% of the dead. Of these people, 46% had heart disease, 35% had diabetes and 9% had pneumopathy.

Data from the Ministry of Health also show disparity in race or skin color. Blacks are almost 1 in 4 hospitalized, but 1 in 3 dead. Experts say this may indicate inequality in access to health care, but this is still under study.

4. Occupation of ICU beds exceeds 90% in 5 states

And not everyone who contracts the new coronavirus is hospitalized or dies. In general, for every 100 infected, 83 recover, 15 need to be hospitalized and 2 die.

Overload of the health system can lead to an increase in the mortality rate of the disease

Photo: EPA / BBC News Brasil

But these numbers vary depending on the location and stage of the pandemic.

And they can get worse if too many people get sick at the same time and overburden the health care system. To give you an idea, researchers say that if São Paulo had not adopted any containment measures, the ICU beds would have been full since March 31.

This is important because, although there is no treatment or vaccine against the coronavirus, a life can be saved thanks to an intensive care unit (or ICU) bed with a respirator, which supplies oxygen and works like a pump.

If we compare it with other countries, Brazil is one of the countries with the most ICU beds per inhabitant in the world, much because of other epidemics that we face, such as violence and traffic accidents.

The WHO recommends 10 to 30 ICU beds for every 100 thousand inhabitants. Brazil has about 20. But this rate varies according to the region, and the Southeast is three times that of the North, for example.

There are almost 50 thousand, half in the private network, half in the public. However, as 7 out of 10 Brazilians depend on SUS, the demand for public beds is much higher.

And how many beds are occupied by patients with covid-19? The Brazilian government does not know, but has been doing a census since mid-April to try to find out.

Quite different is the situation in Germany where anyone can check the occupancy rate in hospitals across the country on a website.

An important indicator to understand what is happening is the number of hospitalizations for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which is the health condition of a hospitalized patient for having been affected by covid-19 or the flu, for example. This year, the number is 10 times higher.

But it is also possible to understand the situation from data released by the States on the occupation of ICU beds in the public network.

On May 10, in Piauí, the occupancy rate of ICU beds for covid-19 was 43%. In Espírito Santo, 63%. In São Paulo, 69%. In Ceará, Roraima, Maranhão, Pernambuco and Rio de Janeiro, it is over 90%.

5. Disease already affects all medium and large cities and now advances inland

The exact date on which the new coronavirus landed in Brazil is not known, but the first case of covid-19, the disease caused by it, was registered in São Paulo on February 26.

From there, the virus began to spread throughout the country, first by air routes between the capitals and the main urban centers, then by highways, which interconnect Brazilian cities.

On March 28, there were cases registered in 100% of the municipalities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants, in 42% of the municipalities with a population between 100 thousand and 500 thousand people and 15% of those with between 50 thousand and 100 thousand inhabitants.

On April 28, there were cases registered in all of the municipalities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants and 86% of those with between 50 thousand and 100 thousand inhabitants.

In small municipalities, the first case emerged on March 14. Since then, 13% of cities with less than 10,000 inhabitants have registered cases.

The data are from MonitoraCovid-19, a system created on March 30, by researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

6. Adherence of Brazilians to social isolation is on a downward trend

Without vaccine and drugs with proven efficacy, the main strategy that has been adopted around the world to contain the advancement of covid-19 is social distance.

The intensity varies depending on the ruler, the severity of the situation and the ability to conduct mass tests.

At the top is the total and compulsory confinement adopted by the Italian government. Everyone was forbidden to leave the house, except to go to the market or the pharmacy, for example. On the opposite side is the government of South Korea, which did not adopt mass confinements, but the isolation only of people who were sick and the monitoring of those who had contact with them.

On April 19, protesters protested in Manaus against social isolation measures by the state government of Amazonas

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

In Brazil, there was no national quarantine. President Jair Bolsonaro assesses that such a measure has a more devastating socioeconomic impact than the disease itself, and compares confinement to a drug that ends up killing the patient.

The Federal District was the first unit of the federation to adopt some kind of restriction on the circulation of people, on March 11.

However, non-mandatory confinement requires authorities and experts to make frequent recommendations and requests to increase or maintain people’s adherence to social distance.

Many people, however, continue to leave for work, especially informal workers.

The main way to measure this mobilization is through the location of cell phones. The technology company In Loco monitors the location of 60 million people in Brazil (without identifying them) and has developed an index of social isolation, released daily.

The rate is below the recommended level to prevent the spread of the disease, and the trend is for a fall in the country.

São Paulo, for example, has a goal of 70% of isolation, but it did not exceed 62.5% and now revolves around 43.6%.

Of the 5 states that most adhere to isolation, 3 are from the North and 2 from the Northeast. During the pandemic, the number of deaths in the capital of Amazonas, Manaus, quadrupled from the same period last year.

On the other hand, of the 5 states that least adhere, 3 are from the Midwest. According to a survey by Google, also from mobile data, the movement in leisure and commerce areas (except markets and pharmacies) in Goiás fell 33%. In Amazonas, that same segment dropped 50%.

