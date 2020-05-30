Are famous, respected, succeed in their respective professions and take special care in their physical preparation. We talk about 10 celebrities among whom we find mothers, athletes, models, businesswomen, singers or actresses that, when your rhythm of life allows it, they train with dedication and share it on his social profiles, as he has compiled in a Men’s Health video.

Some will say, and they would be right, that With life resolved, a good bank account and the possibility of deciding when they want to work, it is very easy to find time to take care of yourself and have all the possible means at your disposal. In any case, many of them are an example of what it is important to do sports to combat the passing of time and to be healthier.

1. Bar Rafaeli (33 years old)

The israeli supermodel, who has paraded on the most important catwalks and has been the cover of prestigious magazines, shows whenever possible his training routine in which there is no lack of exercises cardio, pilates or fitball.

2. Halle Berry (52 years old)

The Oscar-winning actress for her role in Monster’s Ball usually uses hastag #FitnessFriday to share your preparation. Boxing, yoga, mindfullnes, meditation or different exercises with kettlebell or dumbbell help you stay in shape.

3. Kate Upton (26 years old)

Model and actress, rose to fame for her appearance in the magazine Sports Illustrated in 2011. The American has become an entrepreneur and now share and teach training routines for women at Strong4mefitness

4. Niki Bella (34 years old)

Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace is a professional wrestling fighterAmerican model, businesswoman and actress who has been a couple of John Cena, another WWE superstar. Needless to say, his physical preparation is excellent.

5. Serena Williams (36 years old)

The female tennis legend It also boasts excellent physical condition for obvious reasons. It so happens that the youngest of the Williamas sisters she was proclaimed champion of the Australian Open in her eighth week of gestation.

6. Adriana Lima (37 years old)

The Brazilian is, since 2000, one of the angels of the fima Victoria’s Secret and she is another passionate, like Halle Berry, from boxing. His impressive skipping rope would surprise more than one.

7. Sofia Vergara (46 years old)

The Colombian, who plays one of the most beloved characters in Modern Family, does not hide that his secret is to carry out his training routine before dawn and that you feel guilty if you don’t succeed.

8. Britney Spears (36 years old)

The American singer, pop icon, He has been through troubled years but it seems that he has managed to redirect his career. Your recipe to keep fit? Very easy, two hours a day of yoga to keep your body and mind healthy.

9. Gal Gadot (33 years old)

The Israeli second on the list is the model and actress Gal Gadot, who has risen to fame for his portrayal of Wonder woman, the DC Comics superhero. And to be a compelling wonder woman, you need to spend a few hours in the gym.

10. Jennifer Lopez (49 years old)

The versatile artist of Puerto Rican origin is at her 49 years in top form thanks to a life in which excesses have no place and a training routine more than necessary to keep the rhythm on stage.