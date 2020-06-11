With so many cars to name several manufacturers have chosen to use animal names and alphanumeric combinations

The automotive industry has been active for many years. Thousands of cars and new models have come out over time, each of them has to have a name that helps them distinguish themselves and be recognized.

There are very emblematic names, names that despite coming out many years ago are still recognized as the Mustang, Corvette, Wrangler, Camaro, Suburban, among many others.

With so many cars to name several manufacturers have chosen to use animal names, alphanumeric combinations, and states or places of a country. Here we have collected 10 cars that they named the same as places or states.

Dodge Dakota

North Dakota is one of the fifty states that, together with Washington D.C., make up the United States of America. Chrysler used this name for its midsize pickup truck.

Chevrolet Bel Air

Bel-Air is a luxurious residential area on the green slopes of the Santa Monica Mountains, California. In 1953 Chevrolet named one of its vehicles with this name.

Buick riviera

The French Riviera, also known as French riviera or French shore, is the name given to a part of the Mediterranean coast in the French southeast.

Ferrari California

California stretches from the border with Mexico along the Pacific coast for about 900 miles and has cities like Los Angeles, which is the seat of the Hollywood entertainment industry. San Francisco, a mountainous city, is known for the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island and trams.

GMC Denali

Denali is the highest mountain in North America. It is located in the Alaska Range, in south-central Alaska. The name Denali means The big one in the Atabascan languages.

Kia Sedona

Sedona is a city in the Arizona desert near Flagstaff. It is surrounded by hills of red rock, steep-walled canyons, and pine forests.

Bentley Mulsanne

Mulsanne is a French commune and commune, is located in the Pays de la Loire region, Sarthe department, in the Le Mans district in north-western France.

Hyundai Santa Fe

Santa Fe, the capital of New Mexico, is located on the slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. It is famous for its Pueblo-style architecture and for being a hub of creative art.

Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Montecarlo is a neighborhood in the Principality of Monaco, famous for the Monte Carlo Casino.

Toyota tacoma

Tacoma is a medium-sized port city in Pierce County, Washington state.

***

It may interest you: