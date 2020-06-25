It will lose power and there is a good chance that the engine coolant will end up in the oil

It is important to be able to trust your car and its performance. In the history of the auto industry, there have been good engines, and also some really horrible ones, full of problems and malfunctions.

Cars are an essential part in the life of most people, although we do not own a vehicle, we have had the need to use one. A car that is in trouble or has many failures can be really disappointing and a heavy expense.

All auto repairs are rarely fun, but no one wants to replace the head gaskets. This repair is difficult and can easily cost more than $ 2,000.

The head gasket is a thin gasket typically made of steel that is sandwiched between the cylinder block and the cylinder head.

Consumer Reports conducted a study based on data from its Annual Car Survey to find which cars are commonly in need of this type of repair. So here we leave 10 cars to which you will surely have to change the head gaskets.

BMW 3 Series

Model of years affected: 2006-2007

Miles when fault begins: 90,000 to 138,000 miles

Subaru Impreza

Model of years affected: 2006-2008

Miles when fault begins: 90,000 to 160,000 miles

Subaru Outback

Model of years affected: 2001-2009

Miles when fault begins: 98,000 to 163,000 miles

Subaru Forester

Model of years affected: 2001-2009

Miles when fault begins: 99,000 to 151,000 miles

Chevrolet Cruze

Model of years affected: 2011

Miles when fault begins: 62,000 to 97,000 miles

Subaru Baja

Model years affected: 2006

Mini Cooper / Clubman

Model of years affected: 2008-2010

Miles when fault begins: 57,000 to 124,000 miles

Mazda Miata MX-5

Model years affected: 2000

BMW X5

Model of years affected: 2013

Miles when fault begins: 59,000 to 67,000 miles

Infiniti m

Model of years affected: 2008

When the gasket needs to be replaced often, there is a smoke leak and the leak will cause the engine to overheat as air enters the cooling system. It will also lose power and there is a good chance that the engine coolant will end up in the oil. If the fault reaches this point, the repair will be more expensive.

