Home appliance and appliance cords often create two major problems: clutter and dust buildup. On the one hand, because it is easy for them to become entangled and, consequently, to generate an appearance of chaos. Also, if they are not cleaned regularly, they can store a lot of dirt at home.

However, the solution to both problems is very simple with the cable organizers. That is why we have selected 10 practical articles to store them in good condition, from tapes and velcro straps even comfortable covers and power strips.

ORGANIZERS, FLANGES AND STRIPS

Spiral organizer

One of the more practical and simple solutions to organize your cables It is this spiral organizer, since it easily adapts to the desired length (up to 10 meters). Also its diameter, between 6 and 60 millimeters, Fits various sizes of cables. Made of polyethylene, it is capable of withstanding temperatures of more than 100 degrees.

Wooden organizer

To organize cables on the desk, this natural wooden organizer has five slots —Two wide and three narrow— to keep the space clean, tidy and attractive. It only weighs 36 grams and its measurements are 40x90x30 mm. It is suitable for any surface, regardless of the material used, and can even adhere to the walls, thanks to the glued band on its base.

Box with cable glands

It ends with the tangle of cables that, in many cases, accumulate behind or next to the television in the living room, as well as on the computer desk. This minimalist and compact box, which offers space for a power strip with about six plugs, keeps cables hidden and brings a clean look to any corner of the house. It has a practice non-slip cover and a ventilation grille at the bottom, as well as two slots on the sides to pass the cables.

Set of 30 cable organizers

When you have to throw cable at a certain distance – like crossing an entire room – nothing better than these little organizers, than easily adhere to plaster, glass, wood, plastic or metal with a bottom band of glue. In addition, they include 30 screws for the most demanding occasions. its S-type design prevents cables from slipping and is suitable for cables up to 0.3 inches (0.76 cm) in diameter.

100 velcro strips

For both storing and organizing cables, few options are as versatile as velcro straps, as they are reusable and easy to use. This lot contains a total of 100 units, each one is 15 centimeters long and 1.27 cm wide. They are made of high resistance nylon and their adhesion is extremely resistant.

CLIPS, COVERS AND TAPES

Six clips for multipurpose cables

Constructed of hard rubber, these six oversized multipurpose clips can hold up to five cables, with measures from 1.5 centimeters to 6.35 cm in diameter. At the bottom they have an adhesive to stick them to any surface of glass, metal, plastic or wood. The lot too includes two more pieces for one cable each.

Interchangeable universal case

A practical and aesthetic solution to order the wiring. It is a case made of neoprene, which comes in the form of a roll three meters long and 13.5 cm wide to be cut conveniently. In this way, the cables stay tangle-free and secure inside the case, insulated from pets and children. In addition, thanks to its velcro closure, it is very easy to add or remove cables.

Hook and Loop Cable Ties

Do you often wind and unwind cables frequently? Then this tape will be of great help to you. First, because its presentation in a five-meter strip allows you to cut small segments as required. Also has microhooks on one side and loops on the other offering optimum grip and durability of up to 10,000 openings. The tape, of a professional type, is made entirely of polyamide. It resists not only the passage of time, but also the action of various elements, such as water, fat, alcohol or oil.

OTHER ORGANIZERS

Vertical power strip with 15 sockets and two USB sockets

If in addition to the order you are looking for a power strip that protects your devices against power surges, possible short circuits or overloads of the electrical network, this model offers it to you. In addition, its design it has 15 plugs spread over four levels, each with an independent switch to cut the current in segments. Its cable reaches almost two meters in length and its material is fire retardant.

Two lower trays for office or desk tables

If you still can’t manage all the cables hanging from a desk or table, Consider this set of two metal trays, which are placed under the table and, thanks to their basket shape, allow to accommodate all the wiringor. Both are 40.5 cm in length, so together they form a space of 81 cm to organize the cables. The lot comes with a set of screws to place them where you think best.

* All prices included in this article are updated as of 09-02-2020.