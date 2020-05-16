The coronavirus has dealt a first blow to the 35 largest listed companies from Spain, members of the selective IBEX. According to the closing data of the first quarter of the year of the companies, the whole of the Ibex has invoiced 116,307 million euros, 9,908 million less that until March 2019, without coronavirus. It is 7.8% less.

The impact of the crisis has been greater in the field of Benefits. Large companies in the country have registered joint losses of 992.8 million euros, compared to the benefits of 9,573.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The effects are devastating despite the fact that the state of alarm and the measures of confinement of the society decreed by the Government began on March 15, just two weeks before the quarter closed.

At the moment, economic activity has not started in Spain or in much of Europe, so the second quarter could be worse if the state of alarm and confinement continue until July.

Especially for one of the most affected sectors already in this first quarter, the tourism. Amadeus, IAG, Meliá and Aena are three of the companies that have reduced their income the most, 27%, 13%, 25% and 13%, respectively. The closure of flights and travel worldwide has been key, and could continue for months, especially after the president, Pedro Sánchez, has announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all people entering Spain.

Along with these four companies, Naturgy and Repsol. The gas company has reduced its income by 20% and the oil company by 13%. The fall in energy demand due to the closure of businesses and the oil crash have rocked this sector.

Banking

Banking deserves a special mention. The main Spanish entities have increased their income, except Caixabank and Santander, but have registered significant losses for the provisions made to face the impact of the pandemic on their accounts.

The presiding bank Ana Botín It has reduced its benefits by 82%, to 331 million, while Caixabank has reduced it by 83%, to 90 million. These are unknown figures for these two giants. But the worst part has been taken by him BBVA Although income has improved, it has entered into red numbers, the worst in a quarter: 1,792 million. Sabadell has yielded 63%, Bankia 54%, and Bankinter 10%. The bank has jointly provisioned 4,000 million to cover the pandemic.

Precisely, two banks, Caixabank and Santander, and a tourism company, Aena, are the ones that have most reduced their profits.

Those who win

There are also a few that have improved their figures this quarter. Cellnex leads the ranking of increase in billing, with 48%, followed by Ferrovial and Grifols, with 12%. Viscofan is fourth with a 10% improvement.

As for benefits, Endesa It is the Ibex company that has performed best, with a rise of 131%. Follows Colonial with 39% e Iberdrola, with 30%. Viscophane it is fourth when registering an increase of its income of 20%.