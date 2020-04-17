More than 450,000 medium and small companies that depend on tourism generate 4.3 million direct jobs.

The president of the Tourism Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Luis Javier Alegre, pointed out that due to the health contingency facing the country, the tourism sector, only this month, will stop receiving almost 10 billion dollars.

During a virtual meeting with federal deputies, the legislator affirmed that despite this scenario, the most important thing is to get out of this health crisis and look for strategies that help the sector, whenever More than 450,000 medium and small companies that depend on tourism generate 4.3 million direct jobs.

He indicated that it is urgent to act on this matter, because according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, as of April 6 of this year, 347 thousand jobs had been lost, and that one of the most affected entities is Quintana Roo that it has even lost more jobs than Mexico City, because this region depends on tourism.

Given this, the federal legislator for Morena announced that the Chamber of Deputies will promote reforms to the Value Added Tax (VAT) Law so that medical tourism has a zero rate.

Likewise, it will propose modifications to the Immigration Law in order for permit holders to adapt their facilities at airports, so that travelers who do not have Mexico as their destination during their connecting flights are allowed to transit in a specific area, which will promote consumption in the country.

He added that a point of agreement will be presented for the Secretariats of Health and Welfare, as well as the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), ddevise a strategy that addresses the states, municipalities and localities that present high levels of poverty and can face this health emergency.

Deputy Alegre Salazar argued that, although 80 percent of the economic flow of the tourism sector comes from internal visitors, there is an opportunity to promote this item in the international arena.

In this regard, the deputy Abelina López Rodríguez indicated that due to the health contingency, almost a million people who work in tourism have been affected in Guerrero and who have stated that they prefer to die from the pandemic than from hunger.

For this reason, legislator Carmen Patricia Palma proposed to meet with authorities from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, with the aim of generating support to boost tourist areas, analyze the Contingency Fund and, in the future, study the feasibility of hiring a it will surely protect against health crises. (Ntx)