10 biggest rivalries in the UFC

In mixed martial arts, athletes risk a lot when entering the cage to gain sporting prestige and solve their economic problems trying to leave their rival defeated, if possible knocked out, with which it is obviously a place where beyond the respect that fighters have, great rivalries are born.

In the history of the UFC there were many, in this photo we will reflect some of those that we think were the most prominent and obvious.

10Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz

One of the great rivalries of the so-called golden age of the UFC. Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, used to be training partners: both empowered each other and each made the other improve. But we all know what happens when two friends meet on the road for a single belt.

When Chuck became a serious contender in the division that Tito was champion, the relationship began to unravel. Ortiz did not want to face Liddell because they were friends and he said that the champion was afraid to face him and this was what ignited the rivalry between them.

They fought three times, with two wins for Liddell (UFC 47 and UFC 66) and one for Ortiz (Golden Boy MMA).

NextDanny Kingad thinks Demetrious Johnson has what it takes to capture the Flyweight belt in ONE on TNT 1

Sports Journalist of the CPD. Driver at @MMAUNORadio.