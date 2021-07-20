10 Best Wine Clubs 2021 – Which Wine Club Is Worth It?

Stocksy

In my humble opinion, clubs make life worth living. Think about that neighborhood running crew, your cousin’s book club, the recipe exchange group your friend keeps asking you to join. It’s all great stuff that gives you a built-in social calendar! But, if you’re looking for even more low-effort camaraderie with even less commitment, a wine club is 100 percent the way to go. I mean, basically, all you’ve got to do is sign up, then bam! New, niche bottles on your doorstep every few weeks. Your book club friends will thank you.

After joining one of these ~ wine clubs ~, I guarantee your wine knowledge will rival that of the most decorated sommeliers. Or, at least, you’ll just always have something chilling in the fridge when you need it most.

Please, allow me to help out with the research process while you daydream about your new, VIP wine life. Here, I’ve rounded up a few of the best wine clubs that’ll have you obsessed. Now you just need a solid bar cart …

1

this sisterly love club

McBride Sisters Wine Club

If you’re not sure that you can handle new wine every month, no stress. The delicious McBride Sisters Wine Collection offers a few different options to choose from, so whether you want their high-quality bottles every six weeks or every three months, you’re covered.

two

this fancy club

Bubbles Club Bubbles Club wedrinkbubbles.com

$ 100.00

Calling all Champagne Papis and Mamis! The Bubbles Club will send you three boutique champagnes and sparkly wines every month. I’m sorry, but getting to say you’re part of a literal champagne club? That’s the ultimate flex.

3

this unique club

Orange Natural Wine Club

How’s this for an ultra-specific box? This club focuses solely on orange (!) Natural wines. No judgment if you just found out orange wine exists. (Me too, me too.)

4

this no-sharing club

Vinebox Vinebox getvinebox.com

$ 82.00

Looking for a more miniature option? This is what you need. Rather than sending a variety of bottles, the Vinebox subscription delivers new organic wines in glass-sized portions!

5

this personalized club

Winc Wine Club

Before signing up to receive this subscription, you’ve gotta take a quick quiz. Think of it like a Sorting Hat for wine. From there, your monthly boxes are perfectly curated for your taste. Congrats on being special !!

6

this club for a great cause

NPR Wine Club NPR nprwineclub.org

$ 79.99

It may come as a surprise to you that NPR has got a popular wine club, but rest assured they know what they’re doing over there. This club provides a quarterly supply of 12 (!!) hand-selected wines, as well as info on their cool backstories. Best part? By subscribing you’re also directly supporting public radio. Yes, I am gifting this to my dad.

7

this hip club

Flask + Field Flask + Field flaskandfield.com

$ 75.00

Not only will this club introduce you to some of the coolest brands, but it also hosts virtual classes, workshops, and events for its members! I already gotta love that.

8

this club that keeps giving

I came Oh I came Oh vineoh.com

$ 89.99

Do you know the only thing better than a wine club? A wine club that includes gifts with each package. That’s right, the quarterly Vine Oh box comes with “sips and surprises.” It’s basically a birthday gift 4x a year, so you have no excuse not to treat yourself.

9

this expert-approved club

Martha Stewart Wine Club Martha Stewart marthastewartwine.com

$ 89.88

Imagine how great it’d be for Martha Stewart to hand-deliver you the wine of her choice each month? Well, until then, here’s the next best thing.

10

this club for cool kids

Cote + Convive Wine Club Cote + Convive convivewines.com

$ 165.00

Yes, you * do * want your bottles handpicked by the It Women of the wine sommelier world. Cote + Convive’s monthly boxes feature three of the trendiest bottles from all over the world so you can stay on top. On top of what, you ask? IDK! But who cares ?! I’ll do whatever these cool wine girls want me to.

