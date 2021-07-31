10 Best Self-Care Subscription Boxes 2021 – Self-Care Box

Okay, don’t tell anyone — or, actually, tell everyone — but I have a fool-proof way for you to make self-care a permanent part of your monthly routine. Yup, even you! You, the person who wants to stock up on pretty skincare products, candles, and books but doesn’t really know how to unwind and turn off. I see you, I know you, I am you. And that’s why you need a self-care box. Or, rather, a self-care subscription box.

Every month, you can get boxes of perfectly prepped products that will help you treat yourself on a * schedule *. Because sometimes our future selves need a little gift from our past selves. Whether you’re looking to spend a Sunday afternoon bringing your skin back to life or you need some wine to top off your solo movie night, the 10 boxes below have you covered. Take care of yourself, boo.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

One For Ambience

Vellabox Vellabox vellabox.com

$ 10.00

Opening this adorable package means you get a selection of ~ seasonal ~ candles. Whether you’re lighting them up for a long bath or just to give your studio apartment that extra oomph, this box is everything. It also comes in three different sizes if you’re indecisive!

2

One For Haircare

CURLBOX CURLBOX curlbox.com

$ 25.00

I know that a lot of natural-haired ladies are ride-or-die for certain products. But, if you’re down to explore some new brands monthly, this (very in-demand) box might make your wash-day routine that much more bearable fun.

3

One For A Hardcore Night-In

Introverts Retreat Box Introverts Retreat introvertsretreatbox.com

$ 39.99

Wait, why am I obsessed with this box from Introverts Retreat? Oh, because they literally send you exactly what you need for a monthly tech detox. Products include a book, bookmark, homemade snacks, and coffee, tea, or hot cocoa (buyer’s choice!), And, like, so much more.

4

One For Easy Groceries

Misfits Market

Misfits Market misfitsmarket.com

I’m well aware that going to the grocery store is the worst chore out there. So, why not give yourself a break and have organic “ugly” produce (that would otherwise be thrown out!) Sent to you for a fraction of the supermarket cost? You can put a dent in the food waste cycle and be lazy.

5

One For Makeup

The Beem Box The Beem Box beembox.com

$ 39.95

As a gal on the darker end of the shade range, I’ve definitely felt left out by a beauty box or two. If you can (unfortunately) relate, The Beem Box and its focus on “black and brown beauties” will have you feeling extra cared for in the way! you! deserve!

6

One For Sustenance

Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest

Yes, the rumors are true. Daily Harvest will ship you ready-to-make (vegan!) Pizza, smoothies, soups, and ice creams right to your door. Seriously, all you have to do is press a button on a blender or microwave. Congrats, you’ve just bought your time back.

7

One For Wine

Winc Wine Box

It’s simple: You get four bottles of wine sent straight to your door every month based on a five-question quiz. It’s truly the * most * personalized thing on this list.

8

One For A Reset

Cloth & Paper Stationary Box Cloth & Paper www.clothandpaper.com

$ 38.00

If you’re anything like me and you love a good list and a cute calendar, you’ll fall in love with Cloth & Paper. Have you ever heard of a subscription box that sends you cute pens and stationery every month? I didn’t think so!

9

One For Something Stronger

Mouth Cocktail Box

Wanna pour yourself something a little * fancy * but don’t know where to start? It’s cool, this box will provide you with monthly mixers and recipes to make all of your mixologist dreams come true.

10

One For Readers

Book of the Month Book of the Month bookofthemonth.com

$ 15.99

We all want to be that person. You know, the one who reads? Well, thanks to Book of the Month, you can! Each month, you’ll choose one book from a list of five new releases and get it delivered straight to your door. Wanna join my book club?

Mikhaila Archer Mikhaila is an Editorial Intern who loves all things entertainment and pop culture.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below