10 Best Rollerball Perfumes and Fragrances of 2021

As much as I love walking through a cloud of fragrance after spritzing it on, I’ve always preferred my rollerball perfumes instead. Not only are they super easy to dab right onto your pulse points, but they also leave your skin with a high concentration of fragrance that legit lasts. Seriously, all I need is a quick application on the inside of my wrists and I don’t need to worry about the scent disappearing halfway through the day. And since they’re small enough to throw in my bag, they’re super convenient for bringing on the go with worrying about leaks or spills. So to get you on my level, I went ahead and rounded up the 10 best rollerball perfumes of all time, including a classic (not stuffy) floral, a luxe scent that’s surprisingly affordable, and a calming oil that’s great for winding TF down. Shop ’em all, ahead.

Best Citrus-Floral Rollerball Perfume

The 7 Virtues Orange Blossom Eau de Parfum

Think of this rollerball perfume as the perfect combo of citrus and floral notes. Orange blossom, jasmine, and amber all come together for a scent that’s bright, fresh, and straight up easy to wear. Prepare to make it a staple in your beauty routine.

Best Classic Rollerball Perfume

Dior J’adore Eau de Toilette Rollerpearl

Yup, Dior’s cult-favorite J’adore Eau Lumiere perfume comes in a rollerball too (and a super pretty one, at that). A blend of blood orange, neroli, and rose gives this scent a rich and warm vibe — but it’s lightweight enough that you can wear it day or nightt.

Best Luxury Rollerball Perfume

Byredo Mojave Ghost Roll-On Perfumed Oil

One of my favorite things about rollerball perfumes is that they’re usually pretty affordable — especially when you compare them to their spray-on counterparts. Case in point: Byredo’s Mojave Ghost (a woody floral) will cost you $ 200 + for a bottle, while the rollerball version is a bit more reasonable at $ 78. That’s what I call ballin ‘on a budget, folks.

Best Rollerball Perfume Oil

Kai Perfume Oil Rollerball

NGL, I’ve been wearing this rollerball perfume since high school and it still gets me regular compliments. That’s thanks to the light floral notes (hiii, gardenia) and the concentrated oils that linger on your skin throughout the day. This bb is my secret weapon for when I want to smell good without really trying.

Best Aromatherapy Rollerball Perfume

Blade & Bloom Aomatherapy Fragrance Oil

Pro tip: The next time you’re feeling stressed or anxious at work, swipe this rollerball perfume onto your pulse points and it’ll help soothe away some of that tension with calming aromatherapy notes (‘sup, frankincense and cedarwood). Stress relief aside, it’ll also leave you with a light and pleasant scent that’s neutral enough to wear daily.

Best Floral Rollerball Perfume

Tocca Florence Rollerball

You can’t really go wrong with any of Tocca’s lightweight florals but this rollerball perfume is a personal fave (and a best-seller on Sephora, FWIW). It’s got unique notes (think: bergamont and pear) but they’re rounded out by delicate ingredients like gardenia. The result? TO fresh scent that doesn’t go unnoticed.

Best Warm and Spicy Rollerball Perfume

Skylar Vanilla Sky Eau de Toilette Rollerball

Perfect for folks who love warm and spicy fragrance profiles, this cozy little scent is spiked with the perfect balance of vanilla, cedar, and coffee. PS This rollerball is fully clean (you won’t find any phthalates or parabens in its formula) and free of animal-derived ingredients.

Best Rose Rollerball Perfume

Chloé Roses From Chloé Rollerball

I know, I know — rose is kinda divisive in the fragrance world, but this rollerball from Chloé is light and pretty (not overwhelming or stuffy). It’s also got a hint of white musk and amber that only gets stronger as you wear it.

Best Sweet Rollerball Perfume

Burberry Her Eau de Parfum Rollerball

It’s hard to strike the right balance when it comes to sweeter scents, but Burberry’s Her does it so well with berries, white florals, and musk. This rollerball is kinda the perfect amount of intensity — people will def notice it, but in the best way possible.

Best Rollerball Perfume Set

Clean Reserve Classic Rollerball Perfume Set

I get it: Shopping for fragrance online is kinda the worst. That’s why I’m a fan of this rollerball perfume set — it’s only $ 20 and you get five mini citrus, floral, and woody scents, so you’re basically guaranteed to find something you love before you commit to a full size.

Ruby Buddemeyer Beauty Editor Ruby is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers beauty across print and digital.

