10 Best Puff Hairstyles and Ideas to Copy in 2021

Whether you’re looking to ~ spice up ~ your hair routine and play around with some hairstyles for your 4c hair (or, hey, 4a hair and 4b hair too), or you’re just looking for some new inspo for puff hairstyles in general, you’ve come to the right place. “Puff hairstyles are a great way to get through the week when you’re doing your hair over from start to finish,” says hairstylist and texture expert Jazzee Santiago. “It’s a great in-between hairstyle between wash day, since they tend to look best when the hair is a little dirty, frizzier, and less defined.”

And even though the simplest of puff hairstyles tend to be, well, simple, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few product tricks and styling hacks to help you make the most of each style. So keep reading (and get ready to screenshot) for the 10 best puff hairstyles to copy asap, along with expert advice from Santiago, below.

1 This Styled Puff Hairstyle

PSA: The gel you use for your puff style v much matters. “Because you’re probably doing this puff after day-three hair, when your hair is already dried out, you want to use a moisturizing curl gel with some oils in it, “says Santiago.” Oil-based gels usually don’t dry too hard, which helps your hair stay hydrated throughout the day. “Our favs? Adwoa Baomint Moisturizing Gel or Camille Rose Aloe Whipped Butter Gel.

2 These ’90s Double Puffs

Umm, are we sure this pic wasn’t taken straight out of the ’90s ?! I mean, setting aside the v perfect lip liner and spaghetti straps, digital creator Zenita also pays homage to (arguably) the best trend decade with a sleek side-part and double-puff hairstyle. Catch out her puff tutorial and the products she used to create the look (spoiler: cut-up tights were key here — just watch and see).

3 This Oversized Puff Hairstyle

If you weren’t naturally born with butt-length hair (rude, wow) and want to recreate this maximized puff on your own, Santiago layering on bundles of braiding hair, then picking them out for XXL volume (FYI, this big bun tutorial is a good place to start to get the idea).

4 This Headband Puff Hairstyle

If your edges could use some TLC — ie, not another day of styling and manipulation — but you still want a smooth, polished finish, try sliding on a stretch headband after finishing your puff hairstyle (10/10 recommend pulling out a few cute curls around your ears, too).

5 This Super-Soft Puff Hairstyle

To get max volume without the damage, please remember the cardinal curl rule of ~ more moisture ~. “Once you have your hair secured, make sure to spritz it ever so slightly with a moisturizer spray before picking it out into a puff,” says Santiago (try Patten’s Hydrating Mist or Curlsmith’s Moisture Memory Reactivator). “The mist helps the hair relax so it’s not just breaking off as you pick it out. “Don’t saturate it, she says,” or it’ll shrink; just a light misting is all you need. “

6 This Low-Puff Hairstyle

Who says puffs need to be relegated to the tops of heads only? If you’re looking for a low-puff style, Check out this protective puff tutorial from Chev B., who uses a drawstring puff ponytail slipped over her natural hair to cash in on the look while keeping her ends protected in a low bun.

7 This Sleek Double-Puff Hairstyle

“To get that sleek, snatched-back look, add some gel to your hair, then a little bit of water, brush it back with a soft-bristle hair brush, and repeat,“says Santiago. It doesn’t hurt to pair your sleek-AF hair with incredibly sharp makeup, too (hi, liquid eyeliner).

8 This Curly Puff Hairstyle

“Just be mindful that your hair is drying out the whole time you’re wearing your puff — it’s not protective, “says Santiago. So to keep your curls happy (especially if they’ve been color-treated, like these gorgeous blonde highlights), spritz your hair with a refreshing spray, says Santiago, or DIY your own by mixing leave-in conditioner , your favorite hair oil, and some water in a spray bottle, then mist and go.

9 This Full-Puff Style

Santiago’s go-to product for securing bigger puffs without squashing their volume? Bunzee bands, since “you can use them on a larger single puff, or adjust them to make a smaller puff, and they won’t break the hair as easily.“Another option, especially if you’re working with looser 4a curls, is the PuffCuff, which clamps around the base of your puff without cinching your hair.

10 This Twisted Puff Hairstyle

To jazz up your puff hairstyle even more, skip the sleek brush-back and instead split your hair into four sections, flat-twisting them back to the nape of your neck, before securing in a puff. Then, for av cute added touch, slip on a few hair rings to finish.

Chloe Metzger Deputy Beauty Director Chloe Metzger is the deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan, obsessively writing about new makeup launches, the best hair products (curly girl here; whattup), and the skincare formulas that really work for every skin type (follow her on Instagram to see behind-the-scenes pics of that magazine life).

