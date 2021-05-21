10 Best NYC Spas of 2021 for Massages, Facials, and Treatments

@aireancientbaths_us, @joannavargasInstagram

Like, sure the MoMa and the Empire State Building are cool and all, but IMO, one of the first things you need to do when visiting New York City is book yourself an appointment for a full, fancy, spa day. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or you’re a legit local, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t take advantage of the city’s spa scene, especially now that most facilities have safely reopened with COVID-19 precautions. And as with most things in NYC, there’s something for everyone when it comes to spas, including quick and affordable facials, super-luxe massages, and innovative body treatments. So when you’re ready to take a break from the at-home facials and mani-pedis you’ve perfected over the last year, do yourself a favor and book an appointment at one of the best spas in NYC, below.

1 Rescue Spa

Stop by this cult-favorite spa in the Flatiron district for everything from Biologique Recherche facials to deep-tissue massages and mani-pedis. It’s a bit pricer than your average spa (facials range from $ 175 to $ 350; and massages start at $ 175) but when you’re looking to splurge, you really can’t go wrong here. My favorite treatment? The Rescue Facial, which incorporates LED skin lights to target breakouts and boost circulation.

Check it out IRL: Rescue Spa New York City (866-772-2766)

2 The Spa by Equinox Hotels

Tucked inside the Equinox Hotel in Hudson Hards is one of the city’s most luxe spas. Not only will you find personalized massages that focus on recovery and body alignment ($ 245), but you can also book lymphatic drainage facials ($ 295), cold therapy treatments ($ 75), and more. This one’s especially great for folks who work out regularly.

Check it out IRL: The Spa by Equinox Hotel (212-812-9201)

3 Joanna Vargas

Facials are the name of the game at celeb aesthetician Joanna Varga’s 5th Avenue spa — her Oxygen Purifying Facial ($ 250) is a favorite for deeply hydrating the skin — but she also offers massages (they range from $ 95 to $ 280) and body treatments that target everything from fine lines and wrinkles to discoloration and dark spots. Like, there’s a reason why celebs like Constance Wu and Julianne Moore count themselves as fans.

Check it out IRL: Joanna Vargas New York Spa (212-949-2350)

4 Air Ancient Baths

When you walk past Aire’s storefront in TriBeCa, you’ll probably find it hard to believe that downstairs lives a beautiful, candlelit room with thermal baths. Each bath is set at a different temperature — they’re inspired by ancient Roman, Greek, and Ottoman traditions — and you can bop around each tub at your own pace for $ 120. The spa also has a menu of massages (60 minutes for $ 256) if you want to go full relaxation mode.

Check it out IRL: Aire Ancient Baths New York (646-503-1910)

5 Heyday New York

When my skin is in need of a facial, and I don’t want to spend my entire paycheck, I book an appointment at one of Heyday’s six New York City locations. The standard 50-minute facial is $ 105 (though you can also splurge on a few add-ons, like the $ 40 gua sha or LED light therapy) and it’s completely customized to your skin. Oh, and each location is pretty freakin ‘Instagram-worthy.

Check it out IRL: Heyday New York (six locations)

6 Great Jones Spa

TBH, the Great Jones Spa in NoHo is kinda one of New York’s best-kept secrets. There’s a full menu of reasonably priced facials, body treatments, and massages (the 60-minute Swedish massage is $ 150) and before and / or after your service, you can hang out in the “water lounge” (there’s a jacuzzi and a cold plunge pool), sauna, and steam room. Pro tip: This spot is especially great for booking with a couple friends.

Check it out IRL: Great Jones Spa (212-505-3185)

7 Shibui Spa at the Greenwich Hotel

Heads up: The Shibui Spa in the Greenwich Hotel is likely one of the most relaxing experiences you can get in the city. The menu includes a handful of healing and calming treatments, like the Hinoki Ritual ($ 380), which starts with a cleansing soak in a traditional Japanese tub and follows with a 90-minute shiatsu massage. There’s also a gorgeous (and heated!) Swimming pool, a relaxing lounge area, and fancy spa water on tap.

Check it out IRL: Shibui Spa at the Greenwich Hotel (646-203-0045)

8 Haven Spa

There’s little this New York City spa doesn’t offer — look towards this spot when you want a therapeutic massage or facial (they range from $ 135 to $ 210 for 60-minute treatments), an excellent manicure or pedicure, or even a wax. It’s located right in SoHo too, so you can make a day out of it and walk around the area before or after your appointment.

Check it out IRL: Haven Spa NYC (212-343-3515)

9 The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental New York

IMO, there’s just something so luxe about hotel spas — and this spot inside the Mandarin Oriental is certainly no exception. You get excellent views of the city, access to a deep soaking tub, and you can choose from an extensive menu of body and facial treatments. If I had $ 360 to drop, I’d go for the Oriental Essence massage, which includes soothing oils and tension-releasing techniques to soothe your entire body.

Check it out IRL: The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental New York (212-805-8880)

10 Higher Dose

Okay, so this isn’t technically a traditional spa, but it’s such a cool concept that it’s worth mentioning. When you roll up to Higher Dose in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, you’ll get access to a private infrared sauna that heats your body from the inside out. A 60-minute session is $ 65 or you can opt for my personal favorite — a 30-minute lymphatic drainage massage and a 25-minute sauna sesh for $ 199. Trust me when I say this place is beyond worth checking out.

Check it out IRL: Higher Dose Williamsburg (917-398-3673)

Ruby Buddemeyer Beauty Editor Ruby is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers beauty across print and digital.

