10 best mechanical keyboards for gaming, typing, and working (2021)

Quality mechanical keyboards and very careful in every way.

Whether for writing or playing, if you spend a lot of time with the computer, it is recommended that try a mechanical keyboard, a peripheral that has become very fashionable, and that takes the experience of writing and playing to another level. Next, we talk about the best mechanical keyboards to play, write and work that you can buy.

Top best mechanical keyboards to buy

A membrane keyboard, of a lifetime, consists of a single plate with a rubber placed on top with which we press the keys, while a mechanical keyboard differs from these because it has an individual switch for each of the different keys on the keyboard.

In addition, there are different types of switches that will be able to offer totally different tapping experiences. Of course, they are a whole world, and today we are going to show you what they are the best mechanical keyboards that you can buy right now.

Logitech G ProRazer BlackWidow V3Corsair K70 RGB MK.2Docooler CK62Realforce R2 PFUhavit RainbowRedragon K530 DraconicHyperX Alloy Origins CoreMars Gaming MKXTKLLogitech G413

Logitech G Pro

Logitech has been strong in the mechanical keyboard market, and the proof of this is this G Pro, which has the particularity of being able to exchange Logitech’s own switches with ease, Therefore, if you are interested in having other types of switches over time, the investment you have to make in it is not so great, and it allows you to obtain a totally new experience, but with the same keyboard.

Know more: Logitech G Pro

Razer BlackWidow V3

Razer is one of the leading brands in gaming peripherals, and their keyboards are among the best you can buy. This BlackWidow V3 is a little gem, since in addition to having a multimedia button and a wheel for the volume, Also mount a wrist rest that you can remove without problem. On the other hand, you can make a meticulous customization of the colors thanks to the Razer application.

Know more: Razer BlackWidow V3

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2

Corsair is another of these brands specialized in gaming peripherals, which has done a very good job with this keyboard, which, in addition to being made of anodized aluminum, has a series of very useful multimedia buttons and lighting –controlled with Corsair software–, which you will like a lot if you are a RGB lover.

Know more: Corsair K70 RGB MK.2

Docooler CK62

A keyboard focused on ergonomics, which belongs to the family of keyboards 60%, so it has the necessary keys to type, and little else. It is an extremely compact keyboard that you can take anywhere to type or play with a quality mechanical keyboard. Although, it must be said, this one is more intended for writing. It has a battery, so you can use it for 10 hours without problem.

Know more: Docooler CK62

Realforce R2 PFU

The mechanical keyboard most elegant we have seen to date, and also one of the most expensive. It is a Tenkeyless –without a numeric keypad–, which also has high precision silent switches. It is completely black, except for a few small indicators located on the lower side of the key.

Know more: Realforce R2 PFU

havit Rainbow

Another good option is this havit Rainbow mechanical keyboard, with precise and responsive keys that are ideal for both typing and gaming. It is available in black and white, and features various adjustable light modes. In addition, its suspended design provides a comfortable experience even when used for hours.

Know more: havit Rainbow

Redragon K530 Draconic

The Redgragon K530 Draconic is another of the most beautiful mechanical keyboards with which you can accompany your computer. It has a compact design, with 61 keys to free up space on your table, and is only available in white. Its large 3,000 mAh battery it can last up to weeks with the lighting off. You can too use it with cable just by changing the button on its side.

Know more: Redragon K530 Draconic

HyperX Alloy Origins Core

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core model has a body made entirely of aeronautical aluminum which makes it a very resistant keyboard. It has adjustable legs in three different height levels for the best writing and playing experience. With the HyperX NGENUITY software, you can access multiple advanced customization options, such as adjusting the game mode or setting the key lighting.

Know more: HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Mars Gaming MKXTKL

Good value for money offers the Mars Gaming MKXTKL keyboard, with a compact design to play with more space. The gaming aesthetic is achieved with 5-color illumination and 10 light profiles default. On the other hand, it should be mentioned that its keys are designed with dual injection technology, which makes them more resistant and durable. If you don’t use your wrist rest, you can easily remove it.

Know more: Mars Gaming MKXTKL

Logitech G413

The Logitech G413 keyboard integrates advanced mechanical switches to allow a fast, precise and silent writing. It has a numeric keypad and a sharp and precise lighting which is always visible through the keys. In short, a mechanical keyboard of professional performance.

Know more: Logitech G413

Related topics: Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all