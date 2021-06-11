10 Best Makeup Vanities with Storage 2021 – Makeup Vanity Desks

Khadija horton

Time to be real with myself: Doing makeup while standing (!) At my bathroom counter (!!) under that harsh, fluorescent light (!!!) is certainly not the vibe. So you betcha I’m jumping at the chance to get a good makeup vanity in my room. But as I shop around, I also realize that I don’t need just any ol ‘vanity. No, I need me a makeup vanity with storage to hold allllllll the lipglosses and eyeshadow palettes that I’ve been hoarding over the years (we can talk about how this is gross and that most of my makeup is probs, most def expired another time ).

So, of course, I did my research and came up with a list of the best makeup vanities with drawers (and even one with lights!). There’s one for every aesthetic — whether you’re a minimalist, an ultra-glam babe, or a mid-century enthusiast. See it all, below!

1

This gorgeous stone shade

Mid-Century Vanity Desk Set West Elm westelm.com

$ 998.00

Found: a STUNNING vanity with five (!!!) drawers and a sophisticated design. God, I love her.

two

this lil one

Mclamb Vanity with Mirror George Oliver wayfair.com

$ 147.99

This one is perfect if you’re in need of something that won’t take up much space.

3

this one with a flip-top mirror

Makayla Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror

What’s up, this one is 53 percent off and comes with an upholstered stool !!!! Plus, it has a flip-top mirror, meaning you can definitely use it as a desk.

4

this one with gilded details

Blaire Classic Vanity Desk Set Pottery Barn Teen pbteen.com

$ 895.00

For those who love gold accents and all things glam, this one goes out to you.

5

this traditional one

Tri-Folding Vanity VASAGLE amazon.com

$ 184.52

If your aesthetic leans a little more traditional, this all-white beauty would look so good in your room. Plus, it comes with a tonnnn of drawers and a tri-folding mirror so you can see yourself from different angles.

6

this gold mirror

Round Gold Mirror Jungalow jungalow.com

$ 159.00

You may not like vanities with attached mirrors, and that’s okay! Here’s a sleek and simple mirror that you can hang over the vanity of your dreams.

7

this v modern one

Askern Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror Wrought Studio wayfair.com

$ 199.99

Well, damn. She’s dark, she’s moody, she’s sexy. And best of all, she comes with a deep drawer for storing all of your serums and makeup tools.

8

this one with a touch screen mirror

Vanity Set with Touch Screen Dimming Mirror CHARMAID amazon.com

$ 249.99

BRO, this vanity set comes with a light-up mirror that actually dims when you tap the screen! I love living in the future, especially for under $ 250.

9

this simple one

HEMNES Dressing Table with Mirror

IKEA coming through with this affordable, yet stylish option. It’s a sleek design without skewing too modern — and that may very well be what your space needs.

10

this clean and simple option

Makeup Dressing Table with Round Mirror VASAGLE amazon.com

$ 109.99

Not in the market for something super ornate? Add this simple white one to your cart.

eleven

this tiny one

BRIMNES Dressing Table

No fuss, no frills. If you want something that gets the job done (and doesn’t look like an obvious vanity in your room), go for this bad boy.

