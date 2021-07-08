10 Best Bluetooth Shower Speakers 2021 – Waterproof Speakers

Khadija horton

If there’s anything I’ve learned working remotely for the past 18 months, it’s that a solid morning routine will make or break my day. Now, someeeeee * looks around the room * may say that a proper morning ritual must include things like a quick workout, maybe a green juice or something, and some skincare. If you have that kind of energy, power to ya. Seriously. But as a chronically late riser? There’s one thing and one thing only that’s essential to starting my morning off right; a phenomenal shower.

No, I don’t mean the quiet kind where you end up obsessing over all the things on your to-do. I’m talking the full shower experience, complete with a bomb playlist or podcast that gets you in the mood to… well, work. Still! Turning your shower into a full-blown experience is peak self-care — and that’s something we all deserve.

Now, I’ve gone the bring-your-phone-in-the-shower route and I’ve given the phone-on-the-counter vibe a try. Spoiler: Both suck. Don’t worry, though, here the best shower-ready speakers for all of your listening needs.

1

A Reliable one

Sonitrek Sling Smart

This little guy has it all — it’s * sleek *, has phenom battery life, and is totally waterproof (none of that water-resistant stuff). Don’t judge the sound by the size, you’re guaranteed boombox bass for your morning music sesh.

two

Most Volume

Wonderboom Portable Bluetooth Speaker Ultimate Ears Amazon

$ 114.95

Want something with a bigger bass? NP! This one has a super-secret sound-boost button that’ll turn your shower into a club.

PS If you’re more of a bath person, it floats.

3

the Most Affordable one

SoundBot SB510 HD Water Proof Bluetooth 3.0 Speaker

If you’re looking for one that comes in fun colors, is super easy to use, and is totally affordable (yes, please!), You and the Soundbot will make a lovely pair.

4

a Straight-Forward option

Soundace Shower Speaker

This suction-cup style speaker is fab for those who don’t have much shower space. I personally believe that showers = my me time, but you can fully take a call while sudsing up thanks to the built-in mic.

5

a super Practical one

Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Here’s another space-saving alternative with a cute chrome vibe. Just avoid * completely * submerging this one in water, k?

6

a very Sustainable option

House of Marley No Bounds Outdoor Speaker House of Marley Amazon

$ 58.78

This speaker from House of Marley is no joke. The sound quality is phenomenal and it’s made from completely recycled materials.

7

an Aesthetically-Pleasing one

MINO X

Look. How. Cute! This little silicone-coated speaker will make for the perfect pop of color (if orange isn’t your thing, there are, like, eight other options to choose from).

8

one with max Battery Life

SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker

I mean, come on, it’s pink! Seriously, with 16-hour battery life, extra bass, and a fully waterproof design, this Sony option is just too damn good to pass up.

9

a Durable one

House of Marley Get Together Mini Portable Speaker House of Marley amazon.com $ 149.99

$ 120.59 (20% off)

Yes, this stunning option is an investment, but it’s so cute that it doubles as decor on any floating shelf. Think about how it will look next to some bathroom plants! So adult of you!

10

a Simple one

Lexon MINO T

It’s a space-saver. It’s waterproof. It’s ADORABLE. If you’re not into the suction cup look that a lot of the other options have, add this to your cart ASAP.

