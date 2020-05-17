Taking screenshots with a mobile is as easy as pressing the power button and the volume up or down at the same time, although if you need to do a lot of screenshots, the serial function of your mobile phone may be short.

Luckily, on Google Play there are countless applications to help you take screenshots, from applications that can capture scrolling screens to others that add new ways to launch a capture or those that allow you to edit them.

LongScreenshot

Some Android customization layers let you do scrolling screenshots, But not all. If you don’t have it on your mobile, an easy way to have the functionality on any Android mobile is with Longscreenshot.

LongScreenshot is a simpler solution than other similar applications that we will see below, since it is you who must do the displacement while the application takes good note of everything that happens on the screen. When finished, try to put the image together as best you can to achieve an elongated screen capture.

LongScreenshot

Longshot

Longshot’s concept is exactly the same as the previous application: taking scrolling screenshots that cover, for example, all a chat conversation. This time you can use both manual and automatic scrolling.

With the automatic scrolling, you press a button and the application starts to scroll by itself until you tell it to stop. When finished you can see the result and adjust the cut points to obtain the best possible elongated capture.

LongShot for long screenshot

Screenple

Screenple is a complete application of screenshots, which basically collects in a single app many of the functions found in other applications on this list, such as scrolling captures.

With Screenple you can start a new capture with various methods: a floating button, a long tap on the mobile home button, from the notification or with a combination of physical buttons on your mobile. The application includes its own editor with which you can add texts, shapes and doodles, as well as its own screen capture manager so you can keep them all well ordered.

Screenple Screenshots

Screen Master

Screen Master is another application that has a little bit of everything when it comes to screenshots. For starters, it allows you to start a screenshot in three ways: from notification, with a floating button and shaking the mobile (you can configure the sensitivity).

An interesting feature of Screen Master is that you can capture entire web pages, with movement included and automatically. The application has its own image editor to add texts and arrows and allows you to manually combine vertical or horizontal images, manually choosing the cut point.

screenshot & note, editing – Screen Master

Screenshot Assistant

Something simpler is Screenshot Assistant, an application whose purpose is simply to allow you to take screenshots with a long tap on mobile home button. That is, it replaces the Google Assistant.

The application configured as Mobile Assistant has certain privileges compared to other applications, so you can use this method to take screenshots in applications that do not allow it. It will not work for all applications with blocked captures, but it will work for some. The application is very simple and has no other additional functions.

Screenshot Assistant

Screenshot Tile

In case you are missing quirky methods of taking a screenshot, here is one more: playing in a quick setting in the Android notification panel. That is just what you will achieve with Screenshot Tile, which needs Android Oreo or higher.

With Screenshot Tile you can make captures in any application, being able to choose if you want become active after a countdown and the file format. In addition, you can integrate it with Tasker to automate the taking of screenshots as you like.

Screenshot Tile [No root]

Developer: cuziDownload it at: Google playPrice: FreeCategory: Tools

Screenshot Quick

Screenshot Quick is another simple application with which you can make screenshots with a floating button that you can put where it suits you and that obviously does not appear in the resulting screenshot.

From the Screenshot Quick settings you can change the size of the floating button, activate the screenshot after shaking the phone and make some additional adjustments. After taking a capture you can trim, delete or share it with other applications.

Screenshot Quick Free

Image Combiner

Image Combiner is technically not an application specially designed for screenshots, although it can be useful if you are looking for a way to put together several screenshots side by side, not necessarily to create a long shot.

Image Combiner allows you to combine multiple images vertically or horizontally, optionally adding a border between them. The application is very simple to use and does its job perfectly.

Image Combiner

iMarkup

Many of the above applications include their own image editor, but not all. If you are looking for a simple editor to add texts or indications on a screenshot (or any image), you will find it in iMarkup.

With iMarkup you can create collages, draw on images, add shapes, texts and arrows over images easily. As a curiosity, it also allows you to add directions on a map or on a web page.

iMarkup: Text, Draw & Annotate on photos

Screenshot Ultimate

Screenshot Ultimate is a somewhat old application specialized in taking screenshots, so it may not work correctly in modern terminals. On the other hand, it is a good option for older terminals.

With Screenshot Ultimate, you can take a screenshot by any imaginable method: shaking the mobile, from the notifications, blowing it into the mobile microphone, when connecting and disconnecting to the current, using proximity sensor or ambient lighting, with a web server and more. Not all work on all mobiles, however.

Screenshot Ultimate

Image | Phone Mockup Vectors by Vecteezy