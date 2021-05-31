10 apps to calculate your carbon footprint

Map My Emissions

What difference is there in the carbon footprint if we make the daily commute by public transport instead of in private? Map My Emissions shows us. The web application uses Google Maps, so We just have to write the starting point and the destination, choose if we are driving, walking, cycling or using public transport and the app will calculate the carbon emissions of the trip, along with the social cost of your decision. A handy traffic sign icon shows if we are in the red, yellow or green carbon zone.

TradeMade

It is an app for the exchange and exchange of articles and services, with an environmental backdrop. How do your actions contribute to the carbon footprint? How do our buying behaviors influence? TradeMade offers a new and fun way to get help reducing waste and reducing our carbon footprint thanks to the trade and barter economy.

Capture

This app allows us to track the type of food we eat and the carbon we use to move, for example. You can set a weekly goal and compare yourself with your friends week after week. There are also tips for reducing carbon emissions.

Flight2fart

Do you want to calculate the carbon footprint of the flight you are going to take and know what impact it will have on the environment? With this app, only by entering the departure and destination of the veil, we can be fully aware of its environmental impact.

Carbon Footprint

Just like the name implies, this web-leading carbon footprint calculator is geared toward businesses of all sizes. Ideal for companies that want to know that they are contributing their bit to the environment. Meanwhile, they enhance their “green credibility” with official qualifications and certificates.

Food Emissions Calculator

What is the environmental cost of what you eat every day? This food emissions calculator tells us what the carbon footprint of any food is, be it vegetarian, meat-based or processed. First, we select the type of food; then the food product, and a few more options. The application will divide the carbon emissions into three values: product, transport and water emissions.

Oroeco

Do you want a reward for reducing your carbon footprint? The Oroeco app offers us a fun, easy and rewarding way to be a true climate hero and reduce our impact on the planet. We can automatically track our climate impact with the app’s carbon footprint calculator, seeing how every part of our life connects to global warming, from driving and flying to shopping and energy efficiency at home.

For Good

Once you have created an account with this application, you will be asked to enter certain personal information, such as the type of vehicle you drive and if you have solar panels at home or who is your energy provider. You will be able to see the impact that each answer has.

Green Globe

Do you want your vacation trips or weekend getaways to be ‘green’? Green Globe helps you. How? Allowing travelers to choose sustainable tourism at the level of accommodation, attractions, tours, restaurants …