10 alternatives to Audacity if you are concerned about privacy

Audacity has issued a statement in response to the great controversy arising from the changes in the Privacy Policy that its new owner, MUSE Group, had announced for the most popular free audio editor on the market and that had led to the labeling of ‘spyware ‘by a part of the open source community.

«We understand that the unclear wording of the Privacy Policy and the lack of context regarding the introduction of the changes has raised great concerns about how we use and store the very limited data we collect, “they explain from Audacity, promising that they are working with their legal team to publish a revised version shortly.

Until this happens, they have wanted to clarify the main points of concern of the users. Mainly the following:

Data sale and sharing. We do not sell or sell ANY data that we collect or share with third parties. Final point.

Data collection: the data we collect is very limited. The pseudonymised and unrecoverable IP Address after 24 hours; Basic information of the equipment, version of the operating system and type of CPU; and bug report data (optional) submitted manually by users as part of a bug report.

Compliance with law enforcement. We will not collect or provide any information other than the information described above with any government entity or law enforcement agency, except as requested by a court in the jurisdiction in which we operate.

Offline use– The Privacy Policy does not apply to offline use of the app.

10 alternatives to Audacity

The clarifications are pertinent and will relax (at least in part) the controversy generated, but if they do not convince you and you think that once in the hands of a commercial company such as Muse Group the application will not offer the same degree of privacy, you should know that there is alternatives in audio editors. We leave you some accounts, free and paid.

DarkAudacity

If you like Audacity, here is what is considered the best fork out there. (Surely others will arrive). The advantages of an open source development allow this to be essentially the same application with some adjustments in the user interface, including dark mode, and a more demanding and transparent privacy policy. The main problem with DarkAudacity is that it has not been updated in a long time and is only available for Windows. There are other forks like Cookie Engineer, compatible with macOS and updated. Both free.

Ocenaudio

It supports a wide variety of audio formats, including high resolution FLAC files, and as Audacity is a “destructive” application where changes cannot be undone and you must have a saved version of the original. It has add-ons that allow you to apply noise reduction effects and stands out for a very easy-to-use user interface. Free, it is available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Wavosaur

Another free alternative to Audacity is this development, which is the ideal option if you work mainly with .mp3 and .wav audio files. It can handle multitrack audio files and offers the basics like splicing audio clips to create music loops or more advanced features like batch file conversion. Wavosaur is that it does not have an installer, so you can download and run the application. It also supports VST (Virtual Studio Technology) plugins, which is nice to have. Wavosaur is completely free to use, but exclusive to Windows.

Reaper

It is a multitrack audio editing and recording application that is characterized by being able to handle many third-party plugins. The application is relatively easy to use and works well with large audio projects with hundreds of tracks. It supports a large number of audio formats, so you can import almost all major audio formats for editing and export these files to any format. Reaper has a 60-day free trial with no limitations and a license price of $ 60. For Windows.

Adobe Audition

One of the most popular among commercial audio editors, it will be familiar to users of other Adobe tools such as Photoshop or Premier, as the tools and other interface elements follow a similar design language. Audition can be used for both recording and audio editing, but it shines in mixing multi-track music sessions or editing long podcasts with multiple guests. Audition is only available as a subscription, but if you regularly edit audio files, it can be worth a price that is high for the average consumer: $ 20.99 per month.

TwistedWave

If you prefer not to install applications on your computer, you may consider using an audio editor that works from a web browser. You can drag and drop audio files into the browser to start editing, and even without an account, you can freely edit mono files up to five minutes long. If you want all the features, the web version is available from $ 5 a month. It has other specific versions for Mac, iPhone / iPad.

Hindenburg Journalist

If you are intimidated by the technicalities of audio editing, this is a good app, as it has quite a few automatic adjustments to adjust audio levels. Dedicated to podcasters, audio producers or radio journalists, it is available for Windows and Mac, has a free trial and the license price is $ 95.

Fission

A single track editor that stands out for a beautifully designed interface, but is not suitable for editing multiple tracks. It does not degrade audio files and is really easy to use. Exclusive to macOS, it has a free trial and a license price of $ 29.

Amadeus Pro

Excellent multitrack audio editor that allows you to edit your files without sacrificing their quality. Perhaps the most prominent feature is the batch process function that allows you to convert multiple audio files at once and even apply multiple sound effects at the same time. Another exclusive for macOS with a free trial and a price of 60 dollars for the license.

Sound Forge Audio Studio 15

Another alternative to Audacity is a classic in this type of editors, improving the user interface and the ease of use on it in recording, editing and exporting. It supports up to six channels, allowing you to edit 5.1 surround files and has many sound effects and a set of presets that allow you to quickly configure your edits. Audio Studio has a free trial and a one-time license fee of $ 60.

Previous versions of Audacity

The new MUSE Group privacy policy will not go into effect until version 3.0.3. Earlier versions will not support data collection of any kind and will not have networking enabled. Audacity 3.0 is a great version, it includes some new and improved features like the introduction of a new file format for saving projects, a new parser, new commands, and 160 bug fixes.

If you stick to the current version, 3.0.2, available for Windows, macOS and Linux, free and open source, you will not be affected by the privacy changes.