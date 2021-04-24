10 actors who haven’t won an Oscar yet and they deserve it!

1/10

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated awards of the year is the delivery of the Oscar awards, not only for the public who loves to see the show but also the nomineesHowever, there is a group of celebrities who so far have not been able to get one, know who are the 10 actors who have not yet won an Oscar, but who definitely deserve it.

The Oscar Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 25, you will have to wait one more day to enjoy them, this time the delivery of the best of cinema is quite close, the event will definitely become something of the More exciting.

Every year this important awards ceremony is celebrated, however it is certain that on more than one occasion you felt helpless knowing that your favorite artist was not the winner, this has happened on several occasions and not only with one but with several actors .

Surely you may agree that more than one celebrity deserves to earn a golden statuette, here are 10 names of the actors who deserve this award.

1

Harrison ford

The 78-year-old American actor Harrison ford He is known for his characters in Indiana Jones and Star Wars playing Han Solo, no doubt many hope that he will soon have the opportunity to win a golden statuette, especially since his roles have been extremely important for the film industry and our culture .

two

Robert Downey Jr.

One of the celebrities that is definitely worthy of an Oscar for millions is definitely Robert Downey Jr. The one who gave life to him has been Tony Stark in the Avengers saga since with his charisma he has conquered millions, but he still has not managed to get a golden award.

3

Hugh jackman

For many it is practically rude that the actor Hugh jackman still do not have a collection of Oscars, whoever brought Wolverine to life in several films, continues to await his recognition at this ceremony even though we know that he is definitely one of the winners of this award.

4

Ian McKellen

Another character in the X-Men saga is Ian McKellen Whoever gave life to Magneto in his older adulthood, has been nominated on several occasions, however he has not had the fortune of being the holder of this award, which is undoubtedly one of the actors who most deserve it.

5

Johnny depp

To the surprise of many to date, the chameleonic actor Johnny depp he has not managed to win an Oscar and although he has been nominated in three occasions thanks to the great productions in which he has participated such as Pirates of the Caribbean, he has not yet been able to win one.

6

Ralph fiennes

Several of the films in which the actor has participated Ralph fiennes He has not left his mouth open, especially since he has already been nominated, however he is also part of this important list, especially because he would be an excellent recipient of this award.

7

Liam Neeson

Something curious is that on several occasions he has been confused Liam Neeson With Ralph Fiennes, who is also on this list, several of us would like both of us to proudly lift this imposing statuette.

8

Woody harrelson

Actor Woody Harrelson is recognized for appearing in several action films and especially for giving us spectacular moments with his performance, he has been nominated three times for these awards.

9

Willem dafoe

Willem dafoe He gave life to one of the first villains in the Spider Man movie with Tobby McGuire, he also participated in Aquaman, you may remember him for being the one who trained the protagonist and other films in which he has had the opportunity to demonstrate his talent.

10

Samuel L. Jackson

The matchless Samuel L. Jackson who gave life to Nick Fury in the Avengers saga, like Hugh Jackam is a renowned actor who has participated in several Marvel films, if not also in other important productions is undoubtedly one of the favorite actors who should earn a Oscar.