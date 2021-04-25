10 actors who hate their own movies

Titanic, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Aloha

If actors could nominate themselves a Razzie for Worst Performance of the Year, these ten would have done it for these movies without thinking. And not because the movie itself seems a horror (well, some do, and with good reason), but because of the work that they did themselves, and that they consider indefensible. Too self-critical or painfully realistic? Or both at the same time? Come in and judge. Some will surprise you.

And we can imagine that the presence of Halle berry it cannot be due to another film than ‘Catwoman’, which he described as “a piece of shit”, wave of George Clooney to another superhero movie, ‘Batman and Robin’, for which he continues to apologize more than twenty years later. Although the ones who have had to apologize (and many times) are the actors on this list who played the Hollywood ‘whitewashing’ game, from Jake gyllenhaal in ‘Prince of Persia’ until Emma Stone in ‘Aloha’. At best, these are regrettable movies, and at worst, it was such a dismal failure that it ended up ruining promising careers. Although not all are so obvious cases: in this list we will also find an actor who sins as a perfectionist, such as Kate winslet, who hates to see herself playing Rose in the multi-award winning blockbuster ‘Titanic’. After all, these stars have their own internal perspective on their work, and it doesn’t always match what is seen from the outside.

Now yes, we collect a dozen public statements in which these actors and actresses shared their hatred of their own work. Do you agree with them?

Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘Prince of Persia’

Between accusations of ‘whitewashing’ and bad reviews, the adaptation of ‘Prince of Persia’ did not turn out very well. And its protagonist, Jake gyllenhaal, he was brave enough to admit it. This was admitted in an interview with Yahoo! in 2019:

“I think I learned a lot from that movie because I spend a lot of time trying to be very thoughtful about the roles that I choose and why I am choosing them. And surely you will make a mistake and say, ‘That was not right for me’ or ‘That did not fit. perfectly. ‘There have been several roles like that. And then a number of roles that do. “

Emma Stone for ‘Aloha’

The now Oscar winner Emma Stone He has not apologized enough for his role in ‘Aloha’. In fact, she had to shout it out at the top of her lungs at the 2019 Golden Globes gala, when co-host Sandra Oh dropped a joke on the subject (something like: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ was the first studio movie with an Asian-American protagonist from ‘Ghost in the shell’ and ‘Aloha’). In the movie of Cameron crowe, plays a half Chinese half Hawaiian woman, she being whiter than milk. In 2015, Stone admitted that all the drama the film had sparked was eye-opening:

“I have become the butt of many jokes. I have learned at a macro level about the crazy history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem really is. It has started a conversation that is very important.”

Rooney Mara for ‘Pan’

Are we continuing with the ‘whitewashing’ in Hollywood? This version of the Peter Pan story directed by Joe wright It also had its share of controversy because of the character of Tigrilla, the indigenous girl from the Never Land who was played by Rooney mara. The actress became the target of criticism for a new “whitewash” in the industry, and lamented it in an interview with USA Today:

“I really hate, hate, hate being on that side of the ‘white-washing’ conversation. I really do. I don’t want to be on that side anymore. I can understand why people were upset and frustrated.”

Nicole Kidman for ‘Australia’

Mix of adventure, romance and drama, this film by Baz Luhrmann had as many fans as detractors. And its protagonist, Nicole Kidman, was among the first. At least as far as her acting is concerned! The actress, who had previously worked with the director on ‘Moulin Rouge’, admitted that she had not been up to the task. In a radio interview in Sydney, he said:

“I can’t watch this movie and be proud of what I’ve done. I can’t connect with it emotionally.”

George Clooney for ‘Batman and Robin’

And who could blame him? Famous for being one of the great failures of the 90s, so terrible as to ruin the career of Alicia silverstone, this Joel Schumacher-directed Batman sequel took a hit. Including those who gave him his own cast, starting with his protagonist George Clooney, who gave life to the Bat Man. In an interview (as collected by The Hollywood Reporter) he confessed:

“It was a movie where it was hard to be right. In hindsight, it’s easy to look back and say, ‘Woah, that was really shit and I was really bad at it. Truth is, I did it awful. Akiva Goldsman, what He’s won an Oscar as a screenwriter ever since, he wrote the script. And it’s a terrible script, he will tell you. I’m terrible in it, I’ll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, was directing it, and he would say: ‘Yeah, it didn’t work.’ We all saw it coming. “

Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’

Throughout a saga of eight films, based on the books by JK Rowling, actor Daniel Radcliffe had many opportunities to get it right, and also to get it wrong. When you keep the same character for more than a decade, it is normal! Interestingly, Radcliffe admitted that he only regrets his performance in the sixth installment. In an interview with Playboy he said:

“I’m just not very good in the movie. I hate her … My acting is very simple and I can see that I became conformist and what I was trying to do just didn’t work. My best movie is the fifth. [‘Harry Potter y la Orden del Fénix’] because I can see a progression “

Kate Winslet for ‘Titanic’

It seems impossible to believe, seeing the legacy that the movie of James cameron, but it’s true: its main actress, Kate winslet, she is not entirely happy with her performance. And that is iconic! In an interview with The Telegraph he acknowledged:

“In every scene, I’m like: Really? Did you really do that? Oh my gosh … Even my American accent, I can’t even hear it. It’s terrible. Hopefully it sounds better now. It sounds terribly self-indulgent, but actors. They tend to be very self-critical of their work. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but watching ‘Titanic’ is a constant: God, I wish I could do it again. “

Megan Fox for ‘Transformers’

The relationship between Megan fox and the ‘Transformers’ saga was not a bed of roses, of course. The actress was fired from the third installment, accusing the director Michael Bay of having a Hitler attitude (literally) on set. But putting that aside, Fox was unhappy with her own work. In an interview he acknowledged:

“I’m terrible. It was my first real movie, and it’s not honest and it’s not realistic. The movie wasn’t bad, I’m just not very proud of what I did … But unless you’re an experienced veteran, work with Michael Bay doesn’t really count as acting experience. “

Halle Berry for ‘Catwoman’

Many consider it one of the worst films in the history of cinema, and they are right. In fact, Halle berry do you agree. The actress, who gave life to Catwoman in this adaptation, did not take a few months to recognize it: she went to the Razzie gala, the anti-Oscars, and said: “I want to thank Warner Bros. for choosing me to make this piece of movie shit. It was precisely what I needed in my career: I was at the top, and now I’m at the bottom. ” And he continued, in 2020, in statements to Variety:

“I remember having discussions like: Why can’t Catwoman save the world like Batman or Superman do? Why does she have to settle for saving women from a face cream that’s making them sick? But I was a contract actress. I was not the director. I had very little to say on the subject “

Shia LaBeouf for ‘Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull’

The fourth installment in the Indiana Jones saga, which came several decades after the original trilogy with an elderly Harrison Ford, had the actor as its heir. Shia labeouf. But he does not seem very happy with how he took the witness of the mythical character. In an interview with the LA Times he said:

“I feel like I screwed up with a legacy that people love and hold dear. You get to think about it a lot and you can blame the writer and you can blame Steven Spielberg. But the actor’s job is to make a character come alive and work. , and I couldn’t do it. So it’s my fault. Simple. “

