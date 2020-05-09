Land as you can

In this list of absurd humor films could not miss Land as you can, a classic in comedy that you can enjoy on Amazon Prime Video.

This feature film is a parody of the catastrophe movies that were a trend in cinema in the late 70s. Specifically, its script is based on the Zero Hour! released in 1957.

In Landing as you can, we travel aboard a flight that departs from Los Angeles for Chicago. Among the passengers (which one is more peculiar) is Ted Striker, a former fighter pilot who, after fighting in the Vietnam War, is scared to fly, but his ex-girlfriend is a stewardess on the plane and hopes to get her back. He will have to overcome his fears and take over the plane when the pilots and the rest of the passage suffer food poisoning after dinner.

The film is directed by David Zucker, Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahams, with a cast of actors made up of Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, Robert Stack, Lorna Patterson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Stephen Stucker.

Title: Land as you can (Airplane!)

Release date: 1980

Duration: 88 minutes

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The next absurd comedy we recommend is Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. This is the second feature film in this trilogy that parodies the spy movies so popular in the 1960s and 1970s, which became a great success in our country thanks in large part to the dubbing of Florentino Fernández.

In the film we follow the adventures of Austin Powers, a secret agent from the 60s who, after being frozen, awakens in the 90s. Dr Maligno, a villain who tries to dominate the world, returns to 1969 to steal Austin’s sexual power , and the spy must travel through time to retrieve it and prevent his enemy from destroying the world.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me is directed by Jay Roach and starring Mike myers, with a cast consisting of Heather Graham, Seth Green, Verne Troyer, Robert Wagner, Mindy Sterling and Michael York.

Title: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me)

Release date: 1999

Duration: 91 minutes

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Two dumbs so dumbs

Surely, when talking about absurd comedies, one of the movies that comes to mind first is Two dumbs so dumbs.

The plot introduces us to two friends: Lloyd, a limo driver, and Harry, who works in pet transportation. They both have one thing in common: they are incredibly dumb. Lloyd falls in love with a girl who leaves behind a briefcase full of money at the airport, and the two friends go on a wild journey to return it to him.

The tape is directed by Peter Farrelly with a cast consisting of Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly, Mike Starr and Charles Rocket.

Title: Two Fools, Very Fools (Dumb and Dumber)

Release date: 1994

Duration: 106 minutes

Platform: Netflix