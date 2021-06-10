1-year-old Zaylee Zamora and her mother were kidnapped in Texas; The main suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the young woman wanted for murder



Illustrative image of a police patrol.

Photo: INA FASSBENDER / . / .

A man wanted for murder is the prime suspect in kidnapping his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend and her 1-year-old daughter, Jezabel and Zaylee Zamora, respectively, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Authorities believe that 24-year-old Kristian García he took the victims without their consent. Officers went to Jezebel’s home at 3:17 pm on Tuesday.

The suspect would have entered without authorization to the home of the young woman and her baby in the 6800 block of Windy Creek Dr.

Garcia already he was being wanted by the police for murder and aggravated robbery. The circumstances of the crimes are unclear and he was bail of $ 1 million and $ 100,000 respectively.

Two alerts to find the whereabouts of mother and daughter kidnapped in Texas

Authorities believe Jezebel and Zaylee are in danger, so authorities issued a Amber Alert and another Clear Alert Tuesday night.

The three were last seen in a 2007 white Cadillac Escalade with the 4SJKC license plate.

Garcia was described as 5 feet 7 inches, and 160 pounds in weight. He has black hair and brown eyes. The last time he was seen he was wearing a white hoodie.

The Hispanic has a scar on his face and several tattoos on both forearms.

Zamora is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 97 pounds. The young woman has black hair and brown eyes. The last time she was seen she was wearing a camo top and blue jeans. The mother also has tattoos: one of Medusa on her left hip, a rose on her right forearm, and one with the name “Zaylee” on her left shoulder.

The girl was described as Hispanic, about 2 feet two inches, and 25 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Amber Alert notice, Zaylee’s right ear is pierced, and the index finger of her right hand is bruised.

They identify alleged accomplice

This Wednesday, investigators of the case released images of another man who would have helped García kidnap the victims.

The subject was identified as Rodrick García, 26 years old.

This one was described as white, 5 feet eight inches, and roughly 165 pounds. The alleged accomplice has dark brown hair and eyes of the same color.

The photos of Rodrick provided by the authorities are from 2020; It is believed that currently the man does not have facial hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Corpus Christi Police Department through 911.

People can also provide information anonymously through

Crime Stoppers or 888-TIPS or via the Internet.