1 prospect to call up, 1 veteran to demote

With the start of the Chicago Cubs’ season being less than ideal, the team should consider promoting this prospect to their major league roster.

To say the Chicago Cubs are not having the greatest start to the 2021 season is a bit of an understatement. They not only rank in the bottom 10 in pitching but also in hitting. Luckily for them, the Cubs are in the NL Central, where the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates are only 4.5 games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals.

While there is still plenty of time left, the Cubs need to bring some reinforcements to their starting rotation, which has been pretty brutal thus far

1 Cubs prospect to promote: Cory Abbott, RHP

According to MLB.com’s prospect pipeline, Cory Abbott ranks as the organization’s No. 15 prospect and has an ETA of 2021. Abbott did not pitch in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he did put up solid numbers in Double-A back in 2019.

In 26 starts, Abbott recorded a cumulative 3.01 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP while striking out 166 batters and walking 52 over 146.2 innings of work.

Abbott could slot in as a back of the rotation starter for the Cubs in hopes of climbing up the divisional standings. While the Cubs would probably prefer not to throw a prospect into the rotation one month into the season, the current staff is in shambles. Jake Arrietta is on the injured list, while the rest of the staff is putting up less than inspiring numbers.

But who would get the demotion in favor of calling up Abbott? The name could be a shock to many, but crazier things have happened.